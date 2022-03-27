https://sputniknews.com/20220327/lpr-head-says-republic-may-hold-referendum-on-joining-russia-soon-1094232866.html
LPR Head Says Republic May Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Soon
LPR Head Says Republic May Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Soon
The LPR militia previously reclaimed most of the territory of the republic, forcing out Ukrainian troops and liberating settlements after an eight-year war... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-27T08:40+0000
2022-03-27T08:40+0000
2022-03-27T08:59+0000
lpr
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1094232866.jpg?1648371559
The head of the Lugansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, stated on Sunday that a referendum on joining Russia may be held in the republic.Lugansk, as well as Donetsk, proclaimed its independence in 2014, after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev. Both republics held referendums on independence and expressed plans to join Russia, to which the new government in Kiev responded with a military campaign.As a result of the eight-year-long war in Donbass, over 13,000 people were killed. In February 2022, intensifying shelling by Kiev's troops resulted in mass evacuations from the DPR and LPR. Both republics appealed to Russia, asking for help, and Moscow launched a special operation in Ukraine.President Vladimir Putin stressed it was started to stop the genocide perpetrated by Kiev's troops, and noted that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
lpr, russia
LPR Head Says Republic May Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Soon
08:40 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 27.03.2022)
Being updated
The LPR militia previously reclaimed most of the territory of the republic, forcing out Ukrainian troops and liberating settlements after an eight-year war waged by Kiev there.
The head of the Lugansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, stated on Sunday that a referendum on joining Russia may be held in the republic.
"I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, in which the people will exercise their absolute constitutional right and express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation", Pasechnik said at a meeting with the press.
Lugansk, as well as Donetsk, proclaimed its independence in 2014, after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev. Both republics held referendums on independence and expressed plans to join Russia, to which the new government in Kiev responded with a military campaign.
As a result of the eight-year-long war in Donbass, over 13,000 people were killed. In February 2022, intensifying shelling by Kiev's troops resulted in mass evacuations from the DPR and LPR. Both republics appealed to Russia, asking for help, and Moscow launched a special operation in Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin stressed it was started to stop the genocide perpetrated by Kiev's troops
, and noted that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.