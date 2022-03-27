LIVE UPDATES: The 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards will see the event return to Los Angeles' Dolby Theater after a two year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the setting is back to normal, the ceremony has made a few notable changes to the format.

An hour before the broadcast begins, eight awards will be handed out and accompanied by the winner's acceptance speech. These moments will be edited into a live broadcast that has been promised to be exactly three hours. The red carpet opened at 4 pm Eastern time, an hour earlier than usual, to accommodate the new format.

The evening will be hosted by a trio of female comedians; Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. Below is a list of the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, and the acting categories.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

JAVIER BARDEM (Being the Ricardos), BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH (The Power of the Dog), ANDREW GARFIELD (tick, tick...BOOM!), WILL SMITH (King Richard), DENZEL WASHINGTON (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

CIARÁN HINDS (Belfast), TROY KOTSUR (CODA), JESSE PLEMONS (The Power of the Dog), J.K. SIMMONS (Being the Ricardos), KODI SMIT-MCPHEE (The Power of the Dog)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

JESSICA CHASTAIN (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), OLIVIA COLMAN (The Lost Daughter), PENÉLOPE CRUZ (Parallel Mothers), NICOLE KIDMAN (Being the Ricardos), KRISTEN STEWART (Spencer)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JESSIE BUCKLEY (The Lost Daughter), ARIANA DEBOSE (West Side Story), JUDI DENCH (Belfast), KIRSTEN DUNST (The Power of the Dog), AUNJANUE ELLIS (King Richard)

DIRECTING

KENNETH BRANAGH (Belfast), RYUSUKE HAMAGUCHI (Drive My Car), PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON (Licorice Pizza), JANE CAMPION (The Power of the Dog), STEVEN SPIELBERG (West Side Story)

BEST PICTURE