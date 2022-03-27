LIVE UPDATES: The 94th Academy Awards

An hour before the broadcast begins, eight awards will be handed out and accompanied by the winner's acceptance speech. These moments will be edited into a live broadcast that has been promised to be exactly three hours. The red carpet opened at 4 pm Eastern time, an hour earlier than usual, to accommodate the new format.
The evening will be hosted by a trio of female comedians; Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. Below is a list of the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, and the acting categories.
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
JAVIER BARDEM (Being the Ricardos), BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH (The Power of the Dog), ANDREW GARFIELD (tick, tick...BOOM!), WILL SMITH (King Richard), DENZEL WASHINGTON (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
CIARÁN HINDS (Belfast), TROY KOTSUR (CODA), JESSE PLEMONS (The Power of the Dog), J.K. SIMMONS (Being the Ricardos), KODI SMIT-MCPHEE (The Power of the Dog)
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
JESSICA CHASTAIN (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), OLIVIA COLMAN (The Lost Daughter), PENÉLOPE CRUZ (Parallel Mothers), NICOLE KIDMAN (Being the Ricardos), KRISTEN STEWART (Spencer)
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
JESSIE BUCKLEY (The Lost Daughter), ARIANA DEBOSE (West Side Story), JUDI DENCH (Belfast), KIRSTEN DUNST (The Power of the Dog), AUNJANUE ELLIS (King Richard)
DIRECTING
KENNETH BRANAGH (Belfast), RYUSUKE HAMAGUCHI (Drive My Car), PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON (Licorice Pizza), JANE CAMPION (The Power of the Dog), STEVEN SPIELBERG (West Side Story)
BEST PICTURE
BELFAST, CODA, DON'T LOOK UP, DRIVE MY CAR, DUNE, KING RICHARD, LICORICE PIZZA, NIGHTMARE ALLEY, THE POWER OF THE DOG, WEST SIDE STORY