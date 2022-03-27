International
LIVE UPDATES: The 94th Academy Awards
LIVE UPDATES: The 94th Academy Awards
The 94th Academy Awards will see the event return to Los Angeles' Dolby Theater after a two year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the setting is... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International
academy awards
hollywood
movies
academy awards, hollywood, movies
LIVE UPDATES: The 94th Academy Awards

LIVE UPDATES: The 94th Academy Awards

22:49 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 23:45 GMT 27.03.2022)
Being updated
The 94th Academy Awards will see the event return to Los Angeles' Dolby Theater after a two year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the setting is back to normal, the ceremony has made a few notable changes to the format.
An hour before the broadcast begins, eight awards will be handed out and accompanied by the winner's acceptance speech. These moments will be edited into a live broadcast that has been promised to be exactly three hours. The red carpet opened at 4 pm Eastern time, an hour earlier than usual, to accommodate the new format.
The evening will be hosted by a trio of female comedians; Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. Below is a list of the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, and the acting categories.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

JAVIER BARDEM (Being the Ricardos), BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH (The Power of the Dog), ANDREW GARFIELD (tick, tick...BOOM!), WILL SMITH (King Richard), DENZEL WASHINGTON (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

CIARÁN HINDS (Belfast), TROY KOTSUR (CODA), JESSE PLEMONS (The Power of the Dog), J.K. SIMMONS (Being the Ricardos), KODI SMIT-MCPHEE (The Power of the Dog)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

JESSICA CHASTAIN (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), OLIVIA COLMAN (The Lost Daughter), PENÉLOPE CRUZ (Parallel Mothers), NICOLE KIDMAN (Being the Ricardos), KRISTEN STEWART (Spencer)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JESSIE BUCKLEY (The Lost Daughter), ARIANA DEBOSE (West Side Story), JUDI DENCH (Belfast), KIRSTEN DUNST (The Power of the Dog), AUNJANUE ELLIS (King Richard)

DIRECTING

KENNETH BRANAGH (Belfast), RYUSUKE HAMAGUCHI (Drive My Car), PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON (Licorice Pizza), JANE CAMPION (The Power of the Dog), STEVEN SPIELBERG (West Side Story)

BEST PICTURE

BELFAST, CODA, DON'T LOOK UP, DRIVE MY CAR, DUNE, KING RICHARD, LICORICE PIZZA, NIGHTMARE ALLEY, THE POWER OF THE DOG, WEST SIDE STORY
00:23 GMT 28.03.2022
Ariana DeBose wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role
DeBose portrayed Anita in the remake of 'West Side Story'
00:19 GMT 28.03.2022
Wanda Sykes takes dig at Florida's "Don't Say Gay Bill"
00:04 GMT 28.03.2022
Beyonce kicks off the Oscars
The Academy Awards broadcast begins with Beyonce performing her song "Be Alive" from the film 'King Richard'
23:44 GMT 27.03.2022
May the Oscars Flow: 'Dune' Rules the Opening Hour of the Oscars
'Dune' took home four of the eight awards cut from the broadcast. The film won in four of the five categories it was nominated in.
23:37 GMT 27.03.2022
'Dune' wins Best Production Design
23:35 GMT 27.03.2022
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' wins Best Makeup and Hairstyling
23:30 GMT 27.03.2022
'Dune' wins Best Film Editing
23:26 GMT 27.03.2022
'Dune' wins Best Original Score
The award is Hans Zimmer's second Academy Award for best original score. He has been nominated 11 times.
23:23 GMT 27.03.2022
'The Queen of Basketball' wins Best Short Documentary
The film tells the story of Lusia "Lucy" Harris Stewart a pioneer in women's basketball.
23:19 GMT 27.03.2022
'The Long Goodbye' wins Best Live Action Short Film
The short film stars Riz Ahmed. Ahmed is a British rapper and actor best known for his role in the HBO series 'The Night of'
23:18 GMT 27.03.2022
'The Windshield Wiper' wins Best Animated Short Feature
23:07 GMT 27.03.2022
'Dune' wins best sound
22:55 GMT 27.03.2022
Oscar Nominated Lin-Manuel Miranda to Skip the Ceremonies
Lin-Manuel Miranda will skip the Academy Awards after his wife tested positive for COVID. Miranda is up for best original song for "Dos Oruguitas" from the animated film “Encanto.” If he were to win, he would achieve the rare feat of winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. The exclusive EGOT club has 16 members.
