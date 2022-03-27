LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks to Be Held in Istanbul

After the start of the Russian military operation on February 24, Moscow and Kiev held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus. Now negotiations are held on a daily basis via a video link.
Russia launched a special operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and Moscow does not intend to occupy Ukraine.
