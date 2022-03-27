International
LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks to Be Held in Istanbul
LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks to Be Held in Istanbul
The next meeting of negotiating delegations of Russia and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul, as such an agreement was reached during the talks between the... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International
updates
ukraine
talks
russia
turkey
updates, ukraine, talks, russia, turkey
National flags of Russia and Ukraine - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Next Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks to Be Held in Istanbul

20:11 GMT 27.03.2022
The next meeting of negotiating delegations of Russia and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul, as such an agreement was reached during the talks between the presidents of Turkey and Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said in a statement.
After the start of the Russian military operation on February 24, Moscow and Kiev held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus. Now negotiations are held on a daily basis via a video link.
Russia launched a special operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and Moscow does not intend to occupy Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
20:59 GMT 27.03.2022
Erdogan to Host Cabinet Meeting Monday to Discuss Turkish Role as Mediator Between Russia & Ukraine - Source
Erdogan spoke by phone on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They agreed that the next round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would be held in Istanbul.

"The meeting is expected to begin tomorrow afternoon and last until evening. Ankara's mediation on Ukraine will be the top item on the agenda," the source said.

Erdogan will brief his ministers on the talks he held with NATO allies on the sidelines of the extraordinary summit in Brussels on March 24.

"The president will brief his team on his contacts to get the ministers' feedback. They will exchange opinions about naval mines that drifted into the Turkish territorial waters," the source added.
20:54 GMT 27.03.2022
WHO Recorded 72 Attacks on Health Care in Ukraine - Guterres
"Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, WHO has verified 72 attacks on health care, including 71 deaths. The right to health must be protected," Antonio Guterres said on social media.

Russia has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian paramilitary of using civilian infrastructure to attack Russian military positions, including by setting up firing sites within hospitals and residential buildings.
20:13 GMT 27.03.2022
Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Talk About Ukraine
"During the conversation, they discussed the current events in Ukraine," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
20:13 GMT 27.03.2022
US Warship Forrest Sherman Arrives in Poland’s Gdansk
"US Navy destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) arrived in Gdansk, Poland, for a scheduled port visit to enhance US-Polish relations and build NATO Alliance cohesion," the US 6th Fleet said on social media.
Prior to pulling into the port, the warship conducted seamanship and navigation drills with the USS Donald Cook and Poland's guided missile frigate General Kazimierz Pulaski and the Skazak patrol vessel.
"Operating with our NATO Allies on the world stage, prior to pulling into the beautiful country of Poland, is what we are out here to do," commanding officer Greg Page said.
The arrival of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the Baltic Sea is a show of force and the US’s commitment to NATO collective defense.
