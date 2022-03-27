https://sputniknews.com/20220327/latest-cdc-data-suggests-jj-vaccine-recipients-die-twice-as-often-from-covid-compared-to-other-jabs-1094242696.html

Latest CDC Data Suggests J&J Vaccine Recipients Die Twice as Often From COVID Compared to Other Jabs

Latest CDC Data Suggests J&J Vaccine Recipients Die Twice as Often From COVID Compared to Other Jabs

People vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine died twice as often as recipients of jabs based on mRNA technology in January 2022, CDC figures have shown.The numbers suggested that in January 2022, 5 out of 100,000 people died from COVID-19 after being vaccinated with the J&J jab and then receiving a booster shot. Omicron was already the dominant variant in the US at the time, meaning it was the primary cause. At the same time, only 2 out of 100,000 Americans vaccinated with mRNA-based vaccines died of coronavirus in the same period, the CDC numbers show.Despite the irregularity in the J&J death numbers, people were still four times less likely to die after receiving the jab than the unvaccinated. Moreover, people who received any of the vaccines registered in the US were generally less likely to be hospitalised with COVID-19 complications.The CDC data on the correlation between vaccine type and COVID-induced deaths is only available through the end of January. Furthermore, this data was not adjusted for various parameters, such as underlying medical conditions of the deceased patients, which can affect the comparison and prompt inaccurate conclusions.It is yet unclear what caused the difference in mortality rates, but the viral vector principle of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides a different kind of immune response than the mRNA vaccines, such as the ones developed by Moderna and Pfizer. While all of the jabs registered in the US showed high levels of effectiveness, the J&J shot was highlighted in various studies as providing the longest-lasting protection estimated in the number of COVID-19 antibodies.This hasn't changed even in the light of the January CDC data, as the J&J jab is still shown to be effective in terms of providing long-term protection against hospitalisations. Some 17 million Americans picked the J&J jab as their first COVID-19 vaccine.The US remains among the global leaders in terms of the number of new COVID infections. Following the latest spike caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant, which is more effective in dodging the anti-body layer of a vaccine's protection, the mortality numbers started to decline in the country recently. Last week, the 7-day average fell below the level of 1,000 deaths per day.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

