https://sputniknews.com/20220327/keir-starmer-reported-to-equalities-watchdog-over-trans-women-are-women-remarks-uk-media-1094230896.html

Keir Starmer Reported to Equalities Watchdog Over 'Trans Women Are Women' Remarks: UK Media

Keir Starmer Reported to Equalities Watchdog Over 'Trans Women Are Women' Remarks: UK Media

Transgender women-related comments by Keir Starmer have provoked a public uproar, with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling asserting that the UK Labour Party "can... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-27T05:47+0000

2022-03-27T05:47+0000

2022-03-27T05:47+0000

uk

uk labour party

keir starmer

trans woman

interview

law

legislation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1b/1094230599_0:12:3597:2035_1920x0_80_0_0_11a5e7f50a88cccc1d04eb9fa65527ef.jpg

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has been reported to England's Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) over his recent remarks that current British law stipulates that transgender females can already be considered women, according to the Daily Mail.The newspaper cited an unnamed EHRC source as saying that members of the public have asked the equalities watchdog to get involved and that some of them complained that Starmer is misrepresenting the law."He needs to get out of London and listen to people in places such as Sedgefield, Walsall, and Bassetlaw who will have no problem telling him in plain English what a woman is", the minister added.They referred to comments that Starmer made in an interview with The Times earlier this month, when he was asked to define what a woman is.The Labour leader called for a "considered, respectful, tolerant debate" on the issue, also stressing that both the Gender Recognition Act and Equality Act "need to be reformed".Among those who criticised the Labour leader's comments was Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who accused Starmer of misrepresenting the legislation.She tweeted that "the Labour Party can no longer be counted on to defend women's rights" and women are "scared, outraged, and angry at the deaf ear turned to their well-founded concerns".The author, who has long been under fire for her own stance on trans rights, also asserted that the legislation-related reform contributes to an "attack" on gay people, "especially lesbians", who are targeted for "not wishing to be redefined and for refusing to use ideological language they find offensive".The 2010 Equality Act contains a provision that envisages "changing the definition of gender reassignment, by removing the requirement for medical supervision". The legislation is aimed at providing legal protection "from discrimination in the workplace and in wider society". The Gender Recognition Act, which came into force in 2005, allows people who have gender dysphoria to change their legal gender.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, uk labour party, keir starmer, trans woman, interview, law, legislation