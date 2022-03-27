International
Fresh Poll Shows Biden's Approval Rating Decline as 71% of Americans Think Country on Wrong Track
Americans generally remain unimpressed with the president's handling of the economy, as well as foreign policy – especially the issue of Ukraine.
The approval rating of US President Joe Biden has fallen to 40% as the midterm elections draw closer, the latest NBC News poll conducted between 18 and 22 March has shown. Some 71% of respondents indicated that they believe their country is "on the wrong track".Americans were specifically concerned by issues related to the economy, with 64% disapproving of Biden's handling of it. 62% said that their income has shrunk amid the growing cost of living. A majority of respondents considered this to be the most important issue facing the US.The poll also showed that Americans generally disapprove of the POTUS' handling of foreign policy issues, with 51% believing that he has underperformed in this sphere. The respondents also negatively evaluated Biden's policy on Ukraine, as only 28% assessed it positively.The latest data shows that the Biden administration and the Democratic Party he represents are set for a crushing defeat in the upcoming midterms this year, Republican pollster, Bill McInturff, said in a comment for NBC.The NBC poll generally confirmed McInturff's projections, as the GOP was shown to be leading by two points ahead of the Democrats on the question of which party respondents want to win control of Congress.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
19:49 GMT 27.03.2022
Americans generally remain unimpressed with the president's handling of the economy, as well as foreign policy – especially the issue of Ukraine.
The approval rating of US President Joe Biden has fallen to 40% as the midterm elections draw closer, the latest NBC News poll conducted between 18 and 22 March has shown. Some 71% of respondents indicated that they believe their country is "on the wrong track".
Americans were specifically concerned by issues related to the economy, with 64% disapproving of Biden's handling of it. 62% said that their income has shrunk amid the growing cost of living. A majority of respondents considered this to be the most important issue facing the US.
The poll also showed that Americans generally disapprove of the POTUS' handling of foreign policy issues, with 51% believing that he has underperformed in this sphere. The respondents also negatively evaluated Biden's policy on Ukraine, as only 28% assessed it positively.
The latest data shows that the Biden administration and the Democratic Party he represents are set for a crushing defeat in the upcoming midterms this year, Republican pollster, Bill McInturff, said in a comment for NBC.
"What this poll says is that President Biden and Democrats are headed for a catastrophic election", McInturff said.
The NBC poll generally confirmed McInturff's projections, as the GOP was shown to be leading by two points ahead of the Democrats on the question of which party respondents want to win control of Congress.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
