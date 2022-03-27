International
Explosives Attack in Bogota Leaves One Child Dead, Several Others Injured - Mayor
Explosives Attack in Bogota Leaves One Child Dead, Several Others Injured - Mayor
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - One child died and over ten other people were injured in an explosion next to a police station in Colombia's capital Bogota, the city's...
A total of twelve people, including seven children, were injured in the explosives attack that occurred in Bogota’s southern Arborizadora Alta neighborhood on Saturday.According to the mayor, over 60 buildings, including homes and schools, were damaged by the explosion.The Bogota mayoral office said in a statement that a total of 35 people, 33 civilians and two police officers, required medical attention following the explosives attack against the police station. Seventeen people did not need hospitalization. Eleven of those hospitalized have already been discharged, six, including one police officer, remain in medical centers.The search for those responsible for the attack continues.
Explosives Attack in Bogota Leaves One Child Dead, Several Others Injured - Mayor

23:44 GMT 27.03.2022
Handout picture released on March 27, 2022 by Colombia's Ministry of Defense showing Colombian Army bomb squad members checking damages at a police station in Simon Bolivar neighborhood in Bogota, following an attack with explosives on the eve.
Handout picture released on March 27, 2022 by Colombia's Ministry of Defense showing Colombian Army bomb squad members checking damages at a police station in Simon Bolivar neighborhood in Bogota, following an attack with explosives on the eve. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / HANDOUT
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - One child died and over ten other people were injured in an explosion next to a police station in Colombia’s capital Bogota, the city’s mayor, Claudia Lopez Hernandez, said.
A total of twelve people, including seven children, were injured in the explosives attack that occurred in Bogota’s southern Arborizadora Alta neighborhood on Saturday.
"One of the 7 children injured last night, barely 12 years old, died at dawn. A 5-year-old girl is still in critical condition. The other injured are all stable and recovering," Lopez said on Twitter on Sunday.
According to the mayor, over 60 buildings, including homes and schools, were damaged by the explosion.
The Bogota mayoral office said in a statement that a total of 35 people, 33 civilians and two police officers, required medical attention following the explosives attack against the police station. Seventeen people did not need hospitalization. Eleven of those hospitalized have already been discharged, six, including one police officer, remain in medical centers.
The search for those responsible for the attack continues.
