El Salvador Imposes State of Emergency Amid Increased Deaths at Hands of Gangs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The parliament of El Salvador on Sunday approved President Nayib Bukele's request to impose a state of emergency in the country after more... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-27T11:04+0000

2022-03-27T11:04+0000

2022-03-27T11:14+0000

Earlier in the day, Bukele urged lawmakers to impose a state of emergency in the country to combat a wave of violent deaths.The decree allows the authorities to prohibit public gatherings and meetings and expand the administrative detention procedure for as long as 30 days to collect the necessary evidence, identify, and dismantle criminal gangs.On Saturday, the National Civil Police of El Salvador registered 62 civilian deaths at hands of armed gangs operating in the country.

