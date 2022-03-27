International
El Salvador Imposes State of Emergency Amid Increased Deaths at Hands of Gangs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The parliament of El Salvador on Sunday approved President Nayib Bukele's request to impose a state of emergency in the country after more than 60 people were killed in shootouts with armed gangs in a day.
Earlier in the day, Bukele urged lawmakers to impose a state of emergency in the country to combat a wave of violent deaths.The decree allows the authorities to prohibit public gatherings and meetings and expand the administrative detention procedure for as long as 30 days to collect the necessary evidence, identify, and dismantle criminal gangs.On Saturday, the National Civil Police of El Salvador registered 62 civilian deaths at hands of armed gangs operating in the country.
El Salvador Imposes State of Emergency Amid Increased Deaths at Hands of Gangs

11:04 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 27.03.2022)
© REUTERS / Jose CabezasA Salvadoran soldier guards a seized transport unit in a terminal after the Salvadoran government sanctioned a bus route for violating emergency measures to alleviate the effects of high fuel prices.
A Salvadoran soldier guards a seized transport unit in a terminal after the Salvadoran government sanctioned a bus route for violating emergency measures to alleviate the effects of high fuel prices. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2022
© REUTERS / Jose Cabezas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The parliament of El Salvador on Sunday approved President Nayib Bukele's request to impose a state of emergency in the country after more than 60 people were killed in shootouts with armed gangs in a day.
Earlier in the day, Bukele urged lawmakers to impose a state of emergency in the country to combat a wave of violent deaths.

"Approved with 67 votes in favor! Almost 80% of the 84 lawmakers who constitute the Legislative Assembly [the parliament]. Lawmakers from 5 different political parties, including fierce opposition figures. All in the constitutional framework, in accordance with Article 29", the president wrote on Twitter.

The decree allows the authorities to prohibit public gatherings and meetings and expand the administrative detention procedure for as long as 30 days to collect the necessary evidence, identify, and dismantle criminal gangs.
On Saturday, the National Civil Police of El Salvador registered 62 civilian deaths at hands of armed gangs operating in the country.
