Bennett to Approve Creation of 5 New Settlements in Negev Despite Protests From Bedouin Population

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli government will approve the creation of five new settlements in the Negev desert despite protests from the Arab Bedouin... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, the government will approve the establishment of five new communities in the Negev. This is important news for all residents of the area and is part of the process of organizing this part of the country, which has been neglected for so many years," Bennett said at a cabinet meeting.The prime minister noted that the highest duty of the Israeli government is to ensure the safety of inhabitants of the country's southern region. In this regard, the authorities will further populate and develop the Negev, the minister stressed.The Bedouin community inhabiting the Negev regards the Israeli plan for the development of the desert as a land grab and opposes the creation of new settlements on its territory. Bedouins are highly supported by the Palestinian authorities who believe the desert to be part of their country's areas occupied by Israel despite objections from the United Nations.

