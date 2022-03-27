International
At Least 10 Types of Drugs Found in Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins, Authorities Say
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on Friday night in Bogota, had at least 10 substances in his system at the moment of his death, according to authorities.The office of the Attorney General of Colombia tweeted the reports on Saturday, saying a preliminary toxicology test revealed a cocktail of drugs, including opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.However, the cause of death remains unclear, and an investigation into the drummer's death is now underway.Hawkins joined the band in 1997, and played on Foo Fighters' biggest albums and singles. Dave Grohl - the founder of the band and ex-Nirvana drummer - called Hawkins his "best friend and partner in crime".The musician's untimely death shocked fans and colleagues, with prominent rock starts expressing their condolences to Hawkins' friends and family and praising his outstanding talent.
The rock star died as the group was preparing to perform in the Colombian capital, as part of their tour in Latin America.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on Friday night in Bogota, had at least 10 substances in his system at the moment of his death, according to authorities.
The office of the Attorney General of Colombia tweeted the reports on Saturday, saying a preliminary toxicology test revealed a cocktail of drugs, including opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.
© AFP 2022 / RICH FURYTaylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of Studio 666 at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2022
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
© AFP 2022 / RICH FURY
However, the cause of death remains unclear, and an investigation into the drummer's death is now underway.
Hawkins joined the band in 1997, and played on Foo Fighters' biggest albums and singles. Dave Grohl - the founder of the band and ex-Nirvana drummer - called Hawkins his "best friend and partner in crime".
The musician's untimely death shocked fans and colleagues, with prominent rock starts expressing their condolences to Hawkins' friends and family and praising his outstanding talent.
Заголовок открываемого материала