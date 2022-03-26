https://sputniknews.com/20220326/youtube-blocks-channel-of-russian-pranksters-vovan--lexus-after-spoof-calls-with-uk-ministers-1094212385.html

YouTube Blocks Channel of Russian Pranksters Vovan & Lexus After Spoof Calls With UK Ministers

YouTube Blocks Channel of Russian Pranksters Vovan & Lexus After Spoof Calls With UK Ministers

Vovan and Lexus have become famous all over the world for their pranks on celebrities and politicians, including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, US special envoy Nikki Haley, Senator John McCain, congresswoman Maxine Waters, Ukrainian presidents Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky, and many others.

2022-03-26T06:54+0000

2022-03-26T06:54+0000

2022-03-26T06:54+0000

russia

prank

prank phonecall

pranksters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083014201_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4f7bf096b4ad24c0425830e8c464d218.jpg

The YouTube channel of iconic Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov) was blocked on Saturday. Vovan has confirmed that the platform blocked the channel, saying that YouTube cited a "violation of community rules". He also added a link to their clips on video hosting site RuTube.The channel was removed soon after the pranksters published videos of their conversations with British Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel, pretending to be Ukrainian PM Denis Shmygal.During the call with Wallace, the UK minister spilled the beans about arms deliveries to Ukraine and London's support for Kiev's NATO aspirations.Meanwhile, Patel shared plans to deprive Russian tycoons of their property in the country and promised to keep allies in line, regarding support for Kiev.The minister was also trolled into saying various phrases, including "Anglichanka gadit!", a Russian colloquialism meaning "the Englishwoman makes mischief" or "the Englishwoman plays it dirty", a reference to the 19th-century foreign policy of Queen Victoria against Russia.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, prank, prank phonecall, pranksters