International
https://sputniknews.com/20220326/youtube-blocks-channel-of-russian-pranksters-vovan--lexus-after-spoof-calls-with-uk-ministers-1094212385.html
YouTube Blocks Channel of Russian Pranksters Vovan & Lexus After Spoof Calls With UK Ministers
YouTube Blocks Channel of Russian Pranksters Vovan & Lexus After Spoof Calls With UK Ministers
Vovan and Lexus have become famous all over the world for their pranks on celebrities and politicians, including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, US special envoy Nikki Haley, Senator John McCain, congresswoman Maxine Waters, Ukrainian presidents Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky, and many others.
2022-03-26T06:54+0000
2022-03-26T06:54+0000
russia
prank
prank phonecall
pranksters
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083014201_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4f7bf096b4ad24c0425830e8c464d218.jpg
The YouTube channel of iconic Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov) was blocked on Saturday. Vovan has confirmed that the platform blocked the channel, saying that YouTube cited a "violation of community rules". He also added a link to their clips on video hosting site RuTube.The channel was removed soon after the pranksters published videos of their conversations with British Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel, pretending to be Ukrainian PM Denis Shmygal.During the call with Wallace, the UK minister spilled the beans about arms deliveries to Ukraine and London's support for Kiev's NATO aspirations.Meanwhile, Patel shared plans to deprive Russian tycoons of their property in the country and promised to keep allies in line, regarding support for Kiev.The minister was also trolled into saying various phrases, including "Anglichanka gadit!", a Russian colloquialism meaning "the Englishwoman makes mischief" or "the Englishwoman plays it dirty", a reference to the 19th-century foreign policy of Queen Victoria against Russia.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083014201_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6fc238db3167377ab2612ad4d9aabfb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, prank, prank phonecall, pranksters

YouTube Blocks Channel of Russian Pranksters Vovan & Lexus After Spoof Calls With UK Ministers

06:54 GMT 26.03.2022
© REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonYouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015.
YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Vovan and Lexus have become famous all over the world for their pranks on celebrities and politicians, including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, US special envoy Nikki Haley, Senator John McCain, congresswoman Maxine Waters, Ukrainian presidents Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky, and many others.
The YouTube channel of iconic Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov) was blocked on Saturday. Vovan has confirmed that the platform blocked the channel, saying that YouTube cited a "violation of community rules". He also added a link to their clips on video hosting site RuTube.
The channel was removed soon after the pranksters published videos of their conversations with British Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel, pretending to be Ukrainian PM Denis Shmygal.
During the call with Wallace, the UK minister spilled the beans about arms deliveries to Ukraine and London's support for Kiev's NATO aspirations.
Meanwhile, Patel shared plans to deprive Russian tycoons of their property in the country and promised to keep allies in line, regarding support for Kiev.
The minister was also trolled into saying various phrases, including "Anglichanka gadit!", a Russian colloquialism meaning "the Englishwoman makes mischief" or "the Englishwoman plays it dirty", a reference to the 19th-century foreign policy of Queen Victoria against Russia.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала