Website Bringing Together Inspiring Stories About Indian PM Narendra Modi Launched

The launch of a website dedicated to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes ahead of an April release of a book titled "Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery"... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

A website, modistory.in, highlighting "inspiring" stories about Prime Minister Narendra Modi was launched on Saturday.The initiative was inaugurated by the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni.The Modi Story website aims to bring together first-hand anecdotes by persons who have closely worked, travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or witnessed his life.Anyone can submit write-ups, audio or visual stories, sharing their experiences along with photos of Modi, letters or personal memorabilia associated with him."The making of new India is the story of common people coming together, aspiring for greatness, in the spirit of 'we the people'… There are many people, from far and near, who have caught a glimpse into Modi's life, his intent, integrity, and intensity", the portal's bio said, adding, "Modi Story is about such voices".Several prominent personalities, including Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, and spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri, have already contributed to the anecdotal compilation.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several union ministers have since promoted the initiative by tweeting about it as well.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular politicians in India as well as the world. While non-resident Indians hail his image as a strong leader, the election results in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reinforced his popularity in the country.

