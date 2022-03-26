https://sputniknews.com/20220326/video-one-dead-in-texas-helicopter-crashes-after-tail-rotor-breaks-off-mid-flight--1094208167.html

Video: One Dead in Texas Helicopter Crashes After Tail Rotor Breaks Off Mid-Flight

Video: One Dead in Texas Helicopter Crashes After Tail Rotor Breaks Off Mid-Flight

On Friday morning a helicopter in Rowlett, Texas, crashed in a dense commercial area. Officials have confirmed that the pilot died in the crash, some sources... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board has begun, with officials holding off on revealing detailed information on the crash, such as the identity of the pilot.The helicopter took off at 11:13 a.m. local time before traveling west; however, shortly after take-off the chopper appeared to encounter problems and crashed.A video of the helicopter caught on a doorbell camera shows it spinning out of control before hitting the ground with a distinct thud. The helicopter then caught fire with the pilot reportedly inside.Two eyewitnesses, including Joseph Kasper who was working at a mechanic shop when the helicopter crashed about 40 feet from his business, reported seeing the tail rotor appear to break off mid-flight.According to 5NBC the tail rotor landed on a nearby building.Firefighters surrounded the crash site with tarp to protect debris from being blown onto a nearby roadway.The helicopter is reportedly owned by Sky Helicopters in Garland, Texas. The company told Fox4 that this was a training flight.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

