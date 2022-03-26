https://sputniknews.com/20220326/uttar-pradesh-state-chief-extends-free-ration-scheme-for-three-months-in-first-major-decision--1094214457.html

Uttar Pradesh State Chief Extends Free Ration Scheme for Three Months in First Major Decision

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath in India's Uttar Pradesh secured a comfortable victory in recent state assembly... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

During a Saturday Cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath extended a free ration scheme by three months. This is the first major decision taken by Adityanath in his second term as state chief.While addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state chief said: "We have decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana from 31 March until 30 June. It will benefit 150 million people of the state". He highlighted that the decision will be implemented in a transparent manner.On Friday, Adityanath was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh state chief for the second consecutive time. He is the first state chief of Uttar Pradesh to return to power after completing a full five year tenure.His Cabinet is comprised of two deputy state chiefs and 52 ministers.The free ration scheme was initiated during the COVID lockdown in April 2020 and it was supposed to expire in March 2022.The first two phases of the scheme lasted from April to November 2020, and the ration included 5 kg of wheat and rice and 1 kg of chana (chickpeas). Then it was revived from May to November 2021, while the current extension started in December 2021 and was to continue until March 2022.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

