US Would Rather Let Ukraine Burn Than Lose Its Imperialist Dominance

Idaho Continues Attacks On Abortion, What’s Behind South Korea’s COVID Outbreak, Double Standards Against Russian Athletes 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T07:03+0000

2022-03-26T07:03+0000

2022-03-26T07:03+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ana Santoyo, a writer for Breaking the Chains Magazine, check it out at www.breakingthechainsmag.org to discuss the recently passed anti-abortion law in Idaho which would ban abortion after six weeks and is modeled after the recently passed anti-abortion law in Texas, the impact that this law would have on survivors of sexual assault by allowing family members of a so-called “preborn child” to sue abortion providers, the inaction of the political mainstream to fight for reproductive justice and women’s liberation, and the role of a popular movement in protecting the rights that Democrats have refused to protect as the Supreme Court prepares to make a decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jia Hong from the group Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss the extreme rise in COVID-19 cases in south Korea and why south Korea’s “living with COVID” strategy has contributed to the recent outbreak, how this outbreak is leading to overwork of workers who do not have COVID to replace the labor of sick workers, the lack of protections for workers who do test positive for COVID and how that is exacerbating the surge in cases, and how the recent election in south Korea relates to the surge in cases.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the saga involving Enes Kanter and his criticism of China and his claims that the NBA has blackballed him over that criticism, the demands made by many non-Russian athletes and sports officiating bodies against Russian athletes to denounce Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine or face bans from playing, the collective punishment against Russian people for the actions of the Russian government in Ukraine, and the double standard of holding Russians accountable for the actions of their government but not holding Americans for the actions of their government.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba and Director of Geopolitical Economy Research Group to discuss the Ukrainian government banning eleven opposition parties as part of its “unified information policy” and how this relates to Ukraine’s history of celebrating Nazi collaborators, why the US is fundamentally interested in allowing the Ukraine conflict to fester so it can tighten its grip on Europe, how the US is also fine with sacrificing working and poor people all over the world to pursue this war despite the tremendous impacts it is having on food and the prices of essential goods, and why the US keeps trying to rope China into the conflict over Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

