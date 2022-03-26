https://sputniknews.com/20220326/scientists-spot-new-types-of-solar-waves-that-defy-explanation-1094219018.html

Scientists Spot New Types of Solar Waves That 'Defy Explanation'

Conventional astronomy does not possess the tools to allow scientists to explore the interior of the Sun, so researchers largely rely on interpreting surface... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

Researchers from New York University in Abu Dhabi have discovered a new type of high-frequency acoustic waves in the Sun that seem to travel much faster than predicted by theory - something that seems to be defying explanations.The study, led by Research Associate Chris S. Hanson of NYU Abu Dhabi, has assembled 25 years' worth of space- and ground-based data to detect the waves. They are high-frequency retrograde waves that appear to move at three times the speed envisaged by current theories.The scientific team detected a pattern of vortices on the surface of the Sun that showed an antisymmetry between the north and south poles. Additionally, the vortices were moving against the solar rotation.The findings could help scientists to connect more dots in our understanding of the stars, along with the nature of magnetism, gravity and convection, as any of these three phenomena could drive the speed of the newly-discovered waves.Through the use of the solar waves, including the newly-discovered ones, scientists can learn more about the Sun and its impact on Earth and other planets in our solar system. The new findings even hint at the possibility of a new area of physics to be explored.

