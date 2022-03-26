International
Russia, Poland May Close Embassies Amid Diplomatic Expulsions
"It won’t likely come to a diplomatic breakdown. We may be forced to close our embassy here for a while. Of course, the Poles would have to close theirs in Moscow," he told the Solovyov Live show.Poland announced this week it was expelling 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying for Russia, an allegation Andreev dismissed as "nebulous." He said none of the Russian embassy or trade mission staffers had been caught red-handed.The ambassador estimated that his mission would lose more than two-thirds of its employees and Russia would respond in kind.
20:20 GMT 26.03.2022
© Wikipedia / WistulaRussian Embassy in Poland
Russian Embassy in Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
© Wikipedia / Wistula
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev suggested on Saturday that Russia might be forced to temporarily close its embassy in Warsaw, which would lead to a similar step by Poland.
"It won’t likely come to a diplomatic breakdown. We may be forced to close our embassy here for a while. Of course, the Poles would have to close theirs in Moscow," he told the Solovyov Live show.
Poland announced this week it was expelling 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying for Russia, an allegation Andreev dismissed as "nebulous." He said none of the Russian embassy or trade mission staffers had been caught red-handed.
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Moscow Vows Response to Poland's Decision to Expel 45 Russian Diplomats
23 March, 08:53 GMT
The ambassador estimated that his mission would lose more than two-thirds of its employees and Russia would respond in kind.
"Yes, we were dealt a painful blow and our capabilities have been significantly reduced," he said.
