Putin Thanks Russian National Guard Taking Part in Spec Military Op

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, shelled by Ukrainian forces.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has released a video address on the occasion of National Guard Day, celebrated in Russia on March 27, thanking Rosgvardiya members who are participating in the special military operation in Ukraine.
"Today, I would like to specifically and separately address the servicemen and employees of Rosgvardiya units who are participating in the special military operation on the territory of Donbas and Ukraine. Dear comrades, yes, the real combat situation is associated with increased risk. I know well how you act in such a situation - with the utmost courage and professionalism, skillfully, resolutely and fearlessly. Demonstrating personal heroism, you competently and clearly solve all the most difficult tasks," Putin said.
The president congratulated Russian National Guard members and veterans on their professional holiday, wishing them and their families good health and success.
"Our entire vast country is rightfully proud of each of you. I want to thank you. Thank you for your steadfastness and impeccable service to Russia," Putin said.