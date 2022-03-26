https://sputniknews.com/20220326/prince-william-expresses-support-for-any-decision-caribbean-nations-may-make-on-becoming-republics--1094220491.html

Prince William Expresses Support for Any Decision Caribbean Nations May Make on Becoming Republics

Prince William Expresses Support for Any Decision Caribbean Nations May Make on Becoming Republics

In late November 2021, Barbados became a republic replacing the British monarch as its head of state with its own president, Sandra Mason, in an inauguration... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

Prince William has hinted at supporting any decision that Belize, the Bahamas, and Jamaica may make about their future as the Caribbean nations consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.Addressing an audience at a dinner hosted by Bahamian Governor General Cornelius Smith in the capital Nassau on Friday, the Duke of Cambridge said that next year Caribbean nations "are all looking forward to celebrating 50 years of independence", their so-called Golden Anniversary.The remarks come as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are wrapping up their tour of the Caribbean, during which Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William directly at a meeting on Wednesday that his nation wanted to be "independent".In a similar development in Belize, its government indicated a few days after the Cambridges left the Central American country that it would be consulting about the continuing decolonisation process through a new body, the People's Constitutional Commission."Perhaps it is time for Belize to take the next step in truly owning our independence. But it is a matter that the people of Belize must decide on", Usher added.As for Prince William's remarks, they come almost four months after Barbados, a former British colony, became a republic and Sandra Mason was sworn in as the Caribbean nation's first president.Right now, Elizabeth II remains Queen of 15 Commonwealth realms, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and the United Kingdom.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

