Photo: Mike Schumacher Cheers Up Fans After Horror Crash in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Qualifying
Photo: Mike Schumacher Cheers Up Fans After Horror Crash in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Qualifying
The son of a former F1 champion racer suffered a horrific accident during qualifying in Jeddah, hitting the wall at 170mph on the exit of Turn 12 on the Jeddah... 26.03.2022
Haas driver Michael Schumacher told fans on Saturday he is safe and sound following an estimated 240 kph (150 mph) crash during qualifying for the Saudi Formula One Grand Prix.Sadly, Schumacher will not participate in Sunday's Saudi Formula One Grand Prix, according to his team.Schumacher's car split in two as it was lifted off the track, revealing just how terrifying the crash was. Miraculously, the driver survived unscathed but was flown to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital to be checked by doctors.
Photo: Mike Schumacher Cheers Up Fans After Horror Crash in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Qualifying

23:31 GMT 26.03.2022
The son of a former F1 champion racer suffered a horrific accident during qualifying in Jeddah, hitting the wall at 170mph on the exit of Turn 12 on the Jeddah circuit. His car was torn to pieces as a result of the crash.
Haas driver Michael Schumacher told fans on Saturday he is safe and sound following an estimated 240 kph (150 mph) crash during qualifying for the Saudi Formula One Grand Prix.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok. Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger," the racer tweeted.

Sadly, Schumacher will not participate in Sunday's Saudi Formula One Grand Prix, according to his team.
Schumacher's car split in two as it was lifted off the track, revealing just how terrifying the crash was. Miraculously, the driver survived unscathed but was flown to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital to be checked by doctors.
