https://sputniknews.com/20220326/old-or-sick-mans-behavior-russian-state-duma-speaker-volodin-slams-bidens-butcher-remarks-1094224587.html

'Old or Sick Man's Behavior': Russian State Duma Speaker Volodin Slams Biden's 'Butcher' Remarks

'Old or Sick Man's Behavior': Russian State Duma Speaker Volodin Slams Biden's 'Butcher' Remarks

US President Joe Biden is no stranger to making less-than-diplomatic statements regarding his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Earlier, the American leader... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T19:20+0000

2022-03-26T19:20+0000

2022-03-26T19:20+0000

russia

us

joe biden

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094224557_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9a8bae3dfb07ccdc3c9d49222a7705e2.jpg

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that only an "old or sick man" would behave the way US President Joe Biden did in Poland on Saturday when he once again assailed the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.On Friday, Biden headed to Poland, the final destination of his European tour, after taking part in an extraordinary NATO summit over Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters during his meeting with the Ukrainian refugees on Saturday, Biden called Putin "a butcher".Volodin's sentiment was echoed by another State Duma member, Leonid Slutsky, who is also a member of the Russian delegation in the negotiations between Kiev and Moscow amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.Biden earlier slammed Putin as "a war criminal" when speaking about the ongoing military operation in Ukraine launched by the Kremlin. This remark also received criticism from Russia, with Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov saying that such statements "go beyond common sense".The Kremlin called the "war criminal" remarks unacceptable, especially when coming from the leader of a country with a history of killing hundreds of thousands around the world.According to Moscow, the goal of the Russian military operation in Ukraine is to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, with the Russian troops exclusively targeting military infrastructure and posing no threat to civilians. Western countries have condemned the military operation, with the United States being among the most vocal critics. They have called Moscow's actions in Ukraine an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions targeting the Russian economy, financial sector, culture, sports, media outlets and many other things.

https://sputniknews.com/20220318/bidens-insistence-putin-a-war-criminal-met-with-skepticism-1093994985.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, joe biden, vladimir putin