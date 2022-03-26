https://sputniknews.com/20220326/mine-like-object-spotted-at-entrance-to-bosphorus-turkish-media-reports-1094215144.html

Turkish MoD Neutralises 'Mine-Like Object' Found in the Bosphorus

Turkish MoD Neutralises 'Mine-Like Object' Found in the Bosphorus

The Turkish Ministry of Defence previously urged ships in the Black Sea to beware of drifting mines, after the Ukrainian military installed around 420 mines on... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T09:19+0000

2022-03-26T09:19+0000

2022-03-26T10:14+0000

turkey

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/02/1077880239_590:0:3072:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_7a822923032387101356e964aa57d9d3.jpg

An object believed to be a mine found by fishermen at the entrance to the Bosphorus is now being investigated by authorities, the newspaper Milliyet reported on Saturday. In the meantime, reports suggest that another mine has been spotted near the popular tourist destination of Agva.Later, the Turkish MoD issued a statement, saying that the object had been neutralised.At the same time, reports suggested that the strait has been closed to ships until further notice.The Directorate General of Coastal Safety warned vessels not to approach the area where the suspicious object was discovered.A video purportedly showing the said mine has since emerged online.Previously, reports suggested that multiple mines installed by Ukraine in the Black Sea, had left their anchors due to a storm and drifted away, posing a danger to ships in the Turkish straits.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

turkey, middle east