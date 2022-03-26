International
https://sputniknews.com/20220326/mine-like-object-spotted-at-entrance-to-bosphorus-turkish-media-reports-1094215144.html
Turkish MoD Neutralises 'Mine-Like Object' Found in the Bosphorus
2022-03-26T09:19+0000
2022-03-26T10:14+0000
turkey
middle east
An object believed to be a mine found by fishermen at the entrance to the Bosphorus is now being investigated by authorities, the newspaper Milliyet reported on Saturday. In the meantime, reports suggest that another mine has been spotted near the popular tourist destination of Agva.Later, the Turkish MoD issued a statement, saying that the object had been neutralised.At the same time, reports suggested that the strait has been closed to ships until further notice.The Directorate General of Coastal Safety warned vessels not to approach the area where the suspicious object was discovered.A video purportedly showing the said mine has since emerged online.Previously, reports suggested that multiple mines installed by Ukraine in the Black Sea, had left their anchors due to a storm and drifted away, posing a danger to ships in the Turkish straits.
turkey
turkey, middle east

Turkish MoD Neutralises 'Mine-Like Object' Found in the Bosphorus

09:19 GMT 26.03.2022 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 26.03.2022)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The Turkish Ministry of Defence previously urged ships in the Black Sea to beware of drifting mines, after the Ukrainian military installed around 420 mines on the approaches to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhnoe.
An object believed to be a mine found by fishermen at the entrance to the Bosphorus is now being investigated by authorities, the newspaper Milliyet reported on Saturday. In the meantime, reports suggest that another mine has been spotted near the popular tourist destination of Agva.
Later, the Turkish MoD issued a statement, saying that the object had been neutralised.
At the same time, reports suggested that the strait has been closed to ships until further notice.
The Directorate General of Coastal Safety warned vessels not to approach the area where the suspicious object was discovered.
A video purportedly showing the said mine has since emerged online.
Previously, reports suggested that multiple mines installed by Ukraine in the Black Sea, had left their anchors due to a storm and drifted away, posing a danger to ships in the Turkish straits.
