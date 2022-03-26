https://sputniknews.com/20220326/london-couple-jailed-for-keeping-polish-women-in-modern-day-slavery-1094224035.html

London Couple Jailed for Keeping Polish Women in Modern-Day Slavery

The victim, a woman in her 40s who did not speak English, was kept in unpaid servitude from 2014 until 2020, had to sleep on the floor or in the garden shed... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

Two London residents have been jailed for nine years apiece for keeping a Polish woman as their slave in shocking conditions for over five years.Andrzej Kasparowicz, 63, and Izabela Dytlow, 47, both of Tottenhall road in Enfield, north London, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday to nine years each.Kasparowicz was found guilty by Wood Green Crown Court in December 2021 on three counts of holding person in servitude, two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering.Dytlow was convicted in the same trial of one count of trafficking a person into UK for exploitation, three counts of holding a person in servitude and four counts of fraud by false representation.They lured their victim, who was not named, from Poland to the UK on the promise of work in 2014. But when she arrived, they confiscated her passport and forced her to toil as their household servant without pay.The court heard how the woman in her 40s, who did not speak English, had to sleep on the floor or in the garden shed. She was not allowed to call her relatives back in Poland.The family even claimed benefits on her behalf — pocketing the money for themselves. They told their victim that she would be punished if she tried to escape or tell the authoritiesDetective Constable Petra Williams, of the Metropolitan Police Central Specialist Crime unit, said the "lengthy investigation... revealed numerous crimes committed by the family."The family's neighbours testified at the trial how they witnessed the woman being mistreated, including by being sent out into the street in bad weather to wash their cars. Although she claimed she was staying with an "auntie", they raised the alarm to authorities.The woman initially insisted to officers that there was nothing amiss. But when they brought her a cup of coffee, the simple act of kindness made her break down in tears and reveal the horrific catalogue of abuse she had suffered.The victim "gave a harrowing account of her experiences with the family; of how she had travelled from Poland to the UK in search of a better life only to be trapped into a life of misery," said senior crown prosecutor Patricia Strobino. A young woman and man from the family were also convicted, but received suspended sentences. Szanel Dytlow, 19, and Kamil Wesolowski, 22, were sentenced to 16 and 12 months respectively, suspended for 24 months, both for holding a person in servitude.

