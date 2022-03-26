LIVE UPDATES: Russian Military Warns Black Sea Neighbors of Drifting Ukrainian Naval Mines

Russia Evacuated Almost 440,000 Ukrainians Since Operation Began – Defense Ministry

"In the past 24 hours alone, we evacuated 19,694 people to Russia from dangerous zones in the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics with no help from Ukraine," Col. Gen. Mikhail Kuznetsov, the head of the national defense control center, told reporters.



A total 91,673 minors have been evacuated to Russia since fighting broke out in February, more than 2,000 of them in the past day. Almost 100,000 people have been rescued from the southeastern port city of Mariupol.