LIVE UPDATES: Russian Military Warns Black Sea Neighbors of Drifting Ukrainian Naval Mines
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Military Warns Black Sea Neighbors of Drifting Ukrainian Naval Mines
According to the Russian military, drifting mines "will reach Romanian territorial waters in four days and Bulgarian waters in 10 days." At least two naval... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International
updates
ukraine
russia
black sea
ukraine
russia
updates, ukraine, russia, black sea, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A Turkish Navy helicopter flies over a coast guard boat in the northern entrance of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey March 26, 2022.

LIVE UPDATES: Russian Military Warns Black Sea Neighbors of Drifting Ukrainian Naval Mines

19:49 GMT 26.03.2022
According to the Russian military, drifting mines "will reach Romanian territorial waters in four days and Bulgarian waters in 10 days." At least two naval mines were found and defused by Turks at the northern entrance of the Bosporus Strait on Saturday, causing disruption to maritime traffic.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev aggrrssion. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
This week, US President Joe Biden traveled to Europe to reassure his allies spooked by soaring commodity prices after sanctions on Russia and the fighting in Ukraine sent ripples through the global energy market and caused wheat prices to hit decade highs.
20:22 GMT 26.03.2022
Russia Might Be Forced to Temporarily Close Its Embassy in Warsaw - Ambassador
Russian Embassy in Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
Russia, Poland May Close Embassies Amid Diplomatic Expulsions
19:55 GMT 26.03.2022
Russia Evacuated Almost 440,000 Ukrainians Since Operation Began – Defense Ministry
"In the past 24 hours alone, we evacuated 19,694 people to Russia from dangerous zones in the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics with no help from Ukraine," Col. Gen. Mikhail Kuznetsov, the head of the national defense control center, told reporters.

A total 91,673 minors have been evacuated to Russia since fighting broke out in February, more than 2,000 of them in the past day. Almost 100,000 people have been rescued from the southeastern port city of Mariupol.
19:50 GMT 26.03.2022
Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - White House
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
White House: Biden Was Not Discussing Regime Change in Russia in His Speech in Poland
