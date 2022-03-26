LIVE UPDATES: Russian Military Warns Black Sea Neighbors of Drifting Ukrainian Naval Mines

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev aggrrssion. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
This week, US President Joe Biden traveled to Europe to reassure his allies spooked by soaring commodity prices after sanctions on Russia and the fighting in Ukraine sent ripples through the global energy market and caused wheat prices to hit decade highs.
