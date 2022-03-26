India's Main Opposition Congress Hits Out at Federal Government Over Hike in Fuel Prices

https://sputniknews.com/20220326/indias-main-opposition-congress-hits-out-at-federal-government-over-hike-in-fuel-prices-1094212913.html

Fuel prices in India are revised on a daily basis and they vary from state to state depending on local taxes such as Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges. 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

As fuel prices in India continue to increase, the country's main opposition party, Congress, has lashed out at the federal government over the hikes, claiming that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is "celebrating their electoral victory in four states by increasing fuel prices".Prices in India jumped on Saturday making the fourth hike in five days.With Saturday's increase, petrol in Delhi will now cost INR 98.61 ($1.29) per litre, while diesel rates have gone up to INR 89.87 ($1.18). In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are INR 113.35 ($1.49) and INR 97.55 ($1.28) per litre, respectively.In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost INR 108.01 ($1.42) and INR 93.10 ($1.22), while prices in Chennai were INR 103.68 ($1.36) and INR 93.73 ($1.23) on Saturday.Fuel prices in India had been on a freeze since 4 November. It was said that the prices were not increased due to assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi: "Inflation in the Modi government 'Same problem, new date'. This morning also with the increase in fuel prices. Rates were increased by 80 paise per litre. New rates for petrol and diesel in the New India. Fuel rates increased by INR 3.2 ($.042) per litre in five days. The BJP continues to celebrate, while people in the country suffer the wrath of inflation".Netizens also reacted sharply over the continuous increase in fuel prices. A user posted a picture of a scrapped car on a cart saying that this is the most feasible option in view of the regular hikes in prices.Meanwhile, federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and federal Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari linked the surge in prices to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Sitharaman on Friday said: "Fuel prices are surging because of supply chain disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Oil marketing companies are procuring crude oil on a 15-day average rate, which is higher because of the Russia-Ukraine war. The impact of that is on all the countries".While speaking at a session titled "New India, New Manifesto – Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas (Everyone's support, inclusive growth)", at the ABP Network's inaugural "Ideas of India" summit, Gadkari said: "In India, 80 percent of oil is imported. Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, oil prices have spiralled up within international markets and we cannot do anything about that".The minister also said that he has been advocating to make India self-reliant since 2004, while putting an emphasis on the need for developing domestic energy generation capabilities.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

