Hot Mic Fiasco: Announcers Dismissed After Calling Gold Medallist Duhamel 'That B**ch From Canada'

Hot Mic Fiasco: Announcers Dismissed After Calling Gold Medallist Duhamel 'That B**ch From Canada'

The incident occurred on Sunday, as commentators were discussing the championship in Montpellier in southern France.Simon Reed, who apparently thought his mic was off, joked about the Olympic gold medallist and coach Meagan Duhamel and called her "that b*tch from Canada", while Slater laughed at the comment.The remark came after Duhamel had criticised Reed and Slater, and even hinted that the International Skating Union (ISU) should replace them, saying there are "better options".Both world championship announcers were then suspended by the ISU.According to Duhamel, she later received apologies from the union and from Reed.

