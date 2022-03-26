https://sputniknews.com/20220326/highly-redacted-version-of-2021-pentagon-report-on-ufos-reveals-new-details-on-phenomena-1094211617.html
A highly redacted version of a Pentagon task force's report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), released by Freedom of Information Act activist John Greenewald, reveals new details about the shapes of what is also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and plans to investigate it.The longer declassified version of last year's report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was published on Greenewald's website The Black Vault.The document published by The Black Vault says that "in 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics".It also contains what appears to be descriptions of multiple UAP instances reported by US Navy pilots, even though the details were heavily redacted. A version of the ODNI obtained by Greenewald also argues that the federal Unexplained Aerial Phenomena Task Force (USATF) is set to "leverage" data sharing of the government's non-military departments to learn more about them.The most heavily redacted parts of the report published by The Black Vault concern figures, images, and diagrams which explain what the US Department of Defence (DOD) believes to be the most "common shapes" of UFOs, as well as "less common/irregular shapes" that were reported by observers of the phenomena, as well as sections that were completely omitted in the public report.A separate portion of the document obtained by Greenewald claims the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and its resources could be useful in finding out more information regarding UAP.Pentagon Report on UFOs The Black Vault's publication came after the ODNI report that was made public on 25 June 2021, revealed that 143 of 144 UAP-related reports since 2004 remain beyond the US government's explanation, and that extraterrestrials haven't been ruled out as a potential origin.According to the document, other explanations related to UAP include atmospheric phenomena, airborne clutter, as well as "developments and classified programmes by US entities".The nine-page report titled "Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" was intended to give Congress a glimpse into how the government would handle a more complete report on UFOs. Democratic lawmaker Andre Carson insisted shortly after the release of the report that it was largely "inconclusive" about the origins of UAP sightings.The publication of the document was preceded by a host of leaked photos and footage from the US Navy showing what resembled mysterious UFO-like objects flying over American airspace. In 2020, the Pentagon launched a special task force to meticulously look into UAP under then-Deputy Secretary of Defence David Norquist. The DOD emphasised at the time that they "take any incursions by unauthorised aircraft into our [Pentagon] training ranges or designated airspace very seriously", pledging to "examine each [such] report".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
In June 2021, the Pentagon published a much-awaited report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings by US Navy pilots over the decades. The report revealed that more than 140 such sightings remain beyond Washington's explanation, and extraterrestrials haven't been ruled out as a potential origin.
A highly redacted version of a Pentagon task force's report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs)
, released by Freedom of Information Act activist John Greenewald, reveals new details about the shapes of what is also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and plans to investigate it.
The longer declassified version of last year's report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was published on Greenewald's website The Black Vault.
The document published by The Black Vault says that "in 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics".
"Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly or move at considerable speed without discernable means of propulsion. In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings", the report reads.
It also contains what appears to be descriptions of multiple UAP instances reported by US Navy pilots, even though the details were heavily redacted. A version of the ODNI obtained by Greenewald also argues that the federal Unexplained Aerial Phenomena Task Force (USATF) is set to "leverage" data sharing of the government's non-military departments to learn more about them.
The most heavily redacted parts of the report published by The Black Vault concern figures, images, and diagrams which explain what the US Department of Defence (DOD) believes to be the most "common shapes" of UFOs, as well as "less common/irregular shapes" that were reported by observers of the phenomena, as well as sections that were completely omitted in the public report.
A separate portion of the document obtained by Greenewald claims the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
and its resources could be useful in finding out more information regarding UAP.
"Given the national security implications associated with potential threats posed by UAP operating in close proximity to sensitive military activities, installations, critical infrastructure, or other national security sites, the FBI is positioned to use its investigative capabilities and authorities to support deliberate DOD and interagency efforts to determine attribution", the report claims.
Pentagon Report on UFOs
The Black Vault's
publication came after the ODNI report that was made public on 25 June 2021, revealed that 143 of 144 UAP-related reports
since 2004 remain beyond the US government's explanation, and that extraterrestrials haven't been ruled out as a potential origin.
According to the document, other explanations related to UAP include atmospheric phenomena, airborne clutter, as well as "developments and classified programmes by US entities".
The nine-page report titled "Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" was intended to give Congress a glimpse into how the government would handle a more complete report on UFOs. Democratic lawmaker Andre Carson insisted shortly after the release of the report that it was largely "inconclusive" about the origins of UAP sightings.
The publication of the document was preceded by a host of leaked photos and footage from the US Navy showing what resembled mysterious UFO-like objects flying over American airspace. In 2020, the Pentagon launched a special task force to meticulously look into UAP under then-Deputy Secretary of Defence David Norquist. The DOD emphasised at the time that they "take any incursions by unauthorised aircraft into our [Pentagon] training ranges or designated airspace very seriously", pledging to "examine each [such] report".
