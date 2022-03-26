International
'Forever Missed': Rock World Mourns Death of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
'Forever Missed': Rock World Mourns Death of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins, the legendary drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, died overnight, as the band was scheduled to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094214245_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_221cdbf52f367d5124e9c86a9634fef2.jpg
Musicians from around the world have paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins following his untimely death at the age of 50, after the drummer passed away on Friday in Bogotá, Colombia.Guns N' Roses, Nickeback, Ozzy Osbourne, and fellow Black Sabbath member Geezer Butler, Rage Against the Machine star Tom Morello, Disturbed vocalist David Draiman, and many others expressed their condolences and posted photos with Hawkins to honour his memory.Hawkins became a member of the band back in 1997, and played on Foo Fighters' biggest albums including "One by One'' and "On Your Honor", as well as on hit singles including "My Hero'' and "Best of You". Foo Fighters founder and ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl called Hawkins his "best friend and partner in crime".The cause of his death remains unclear. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
09:16 GMT 26.03.2022
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of Studio 666 at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / RICH FURY
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Taylor Hawkins, the legendary drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, died overnight, as the band was scheduled to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota during their big tour in Latin America.
Musicians from around the world have paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins following his untimely death at the age of 50, after the drummer passed away on Friday in Bogotá, Colombia.
Guns N' Roses, Nickeback, Ozzy Osbourne, and fellow Black Sabbath member Geezer Butler, Rage Against the Machine star Tom Morello, Disturbed vocalist David Draiman, and many others expressed their condolences and posted photos with Hawkins to honour his memory.
© Photo : OzzyOsbourneA screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
© Photo : OzzyOsbourne
© Photo : gunsnrosesA screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
© Photo : gunsnroses
© Photo : NickelbackA screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
© Photo : Nickelback
© Photo : davidmdraimanA screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
© Photo : davidmdraiman
© Photo : tmorelloA screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
A screenshot of a tweet commemorating Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
© Photo : tmorello
Hawkins became a member of the band back in 1997, and played on Foo Fighters' biggest albums including "One by One'' and "On Your Honor", as well as on hit singles including "My Hero'' and "Best of You". Foo Fighters founder and ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl called Hawkins his "best friend and partner in crime".
The cause of his death remains unclear.
