'Forever Missed': Rock World Mourns Death of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins, the legendary drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, died overnight, as the band was scheduled to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

Musicians from around the world have paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins following his untimely death at the age of 50, after the drummer passed away on Friday in Bogotá, Colombia.Guns N' Roses, Nickeback, Ozzy Osbourne, and fellow Black Sabbath member Geezer Butler, Rage Against the Machine star Tom Morello, Disturbed vocalist David Draiman, and many others expressed their condolences and posted photos with Hawkins to honour his memory.Hawkins became a member of the band back in 1997, and played on Foo Fighters' biggest albums including "One by One'' and "On Your Honor", as well as on hit singles including "My Hero'' and "Best of You". Foo Fighters founder and ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl called Hawkins his "best friend and partner in crime".The cause of his death remains unclear.

