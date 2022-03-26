https://sputniknews.com/20220326/florida-gop-lawmakers-call-to-boycott-woke-disney-others-linked-to-left-wing-activist-machine-1094223375.html

Florida GOP Lawmakers Call to Boycott 'Woke' Disney, Others Linked to Left-Wing 'Activist Machine'

Florida GOP Lawmakers Call to Boycott 'Woke' Disney, Others Linked to Left-Wing 'Activist Machine'

As the debate continues around the so-called "Don't Say Gay" Florida bill that bans the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in pre-K... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T18:25+0000

2022-03-26T18:25+0000

2022-03-26T18:25+0000

us

florida

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094223665_0:168:2829:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_859193532c55c32c1301f99d829e8148.jpg

Several Republican lawmakers from Florida have condemned Disney's criticism of the "Don't Say Gay" bill and called for a boycott of not only the entertainment giant, but other companies that they consider part of the left-wing "activist machine".According to Mast, conservatives are better than liberals at avoiding companies that try to undermine their points of view, hinting that Disney's stance might cause a decrease in tourism to Walt Disney World in Florida.Another Republican lawmaker, Representative Greg Steube, criticised Disney for turning "their family-friendly company into an activist machine that perpetuates a whole agenda of left-wing propaganda"."What they’re doing is incredibly dangerous as their company is mainly marketed towards families and children", he continued.According to the GOP representatives, even Disney employees are experiencing pressure because of their views. Some conservative staffers even appear to have penned an anonymous open letter calling for "a politically neutral Disney", slamming the company's response to the "Don't Say Gay" legislation.The controversial bill prohibits all discussion of sexual or gender identity in grades pre-K to the third grade. After initially refraining from taking a stance on the legislation, Disney moved to halt its political donations in Florida over the controversy, followed by Marvel Studios later.Despite the outcry over the bill, it has passed Florida's House and Senate and is now heading to the desk of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who also blasted Disney's stance on the legislation as "woke" and actively endorsed the bill.LGBTQ+ activists continue to lambast the legislation as potentially infringing the rights of queer people in Florida. The White House also blasted the "Don't Say Gay" as "legislation designed to attack LGBTQI+ kids".

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, florida, republicans