Federal Government Greenlights $375 Million Sale of DC-Based Trump Hotel to Miami Investment Group

Since 2016, the redeveloped Old Post Office and Clock Tower in northwest Washington, DC, has been home to Trump International Hotel, a hotel that served as a... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

The General Services Administration (GSA) on Friday announced the approval of former US President Donald Trump’s DC-based hotel to CGI Merchant Group, an investment firm based in Miami, Florida.Under the decision, CGI and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., will be collaborating to convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel.Hotel Waldorf-Astoria Corporation - a Hilton Worldwide subsidiary - will be tasked with managing the property.The parties have committed to the execution of a long-term property management agreement and providing significant equity, as well as material credit support to assist with securing debt financing.News of the sale was first reported in November 2021, about a month after the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform claimed that newly-obtained GSA documents raised "new and troubling questions" about the Trump Organization's lease.The sale reportedly went through for $375 million, which more than makes up for the $200 million poured into renovating the historic property. Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

