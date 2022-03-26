https://sputniknews.com/20220326/british-government-seizes-abramovich-associates-private-jets-over-ukraine-crisis-1094222638.html
British Government Seizes Abramovich Associate’s Private Jets Over Ukraine Crisis
In partnership with his compatriot Abramovich, Shvidler made his fortune from the sell-off of state enterprises following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 1995, their company Runicom S.A. took over oil giant Sibneft. They sold out to national energy company Gazprom in 2005.
Shvidler's wealth is estimated at £1.2 billion ($1.58 billion), while the two jets are reportedly worth around £45 million ($60 million).
18:03 GMT 26.03.2022 (Updated: 18:08 GMT 26.03.2022)
Since Russia began its "de-Nazification" campaign in Ukraine, the British government has pursued a policy of sequestering assets of Russian businesspeople it accused of having "ties" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The British government has seized two business jets owned by a Russian billionaire and associate of former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted on Saturday morning that he had ordered the two jets belonging to Russian oil billionaire Eugene Shvidler, a dual Russian-US citizen, held "under investigation" for the previous three weeks
The British government has pursued a policy of sequestering assets of Russian businesspeople over Russia's "de-Nazification" operation in Ukraine.
"Now I am using my powers to DETAIN them indefinitely", Shapps wrote. "Putin’s friends who made millions out of his regime will not enjoy luxuries whilst innocent people die".
Shapps did not specify which powers allowed him to seize private property.
In partnership with his compatriot Abramovich, Shvidler made his fortune from the sell-off of state enterprises following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 1995, their company Runicom S.A. took over oil giant Sibneft. They sold out to national energy company Gazprom in 2005.
Shvidler's wealth is estimated at £1.2 billion ($1.58 billion), while the two jets are reportedly worth around £45 million ($60 million).
"Introducing these latest measures - detaining tens of millions of pounds worth of Russian private jets — shows this government will leave no stone unturned in depriving Putin's cronies of their luxury toys", Schapps said.
Abramovich has been pressured to sell Premier League club Chelsea after clams he had "ties" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.