International
https://sputniknews.com/20220326/british-government-seizes-abramovich-associates-private-jets-over-ukraine-crisis-1094222638.html
British Government Seizes Abramovich Associate’s Private Jets Over Ukraine Crisis
British Government Seizes Abramovich Associate’s Private Jets Over Ukraine Crisis
Since Russia began its "de-Nazification" campaign in Ukraine, the British government has pursued a policy of sequestering assets of Russian businesspeople it... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-26T18:03+0000
2022-03-26T18:08+0000
roman abramovich
chelsea football club
uk
grant shapps
ukraine
russia
private jet
britain
great britain
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094222383_0:181:1587:1074_1920x0_80_0_0_06c14f23e620d6473c649b92287a727c.jpg
The British government has seized two business jets owned by a Russian billionaire and associate of former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted on Saturday morning that he had ordered the two jets belonging to Russian oil billionaire Eugene Shvidler, a dual Russian-US citizen, held "under investigation" for the previous three weeksThe British government has pursued a policy of sequestering assets of Russian businesspeople over Russia's "de-Nazification" operation in Ukraine.Shapps did not specify which powers allowed him to seize private property.In partnership with his compatriot Abramovich, Shvidler made his fortune from the sell-off of state enterprises following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 1995, their company Runicom S.A. took over oil giant Sibneft. They sold out to national energy company Gazprom in 2005.Shvidler's wealth is estimated at £1.2 billion ($1.58 billion), while the two jets are reportedly worth around £45 million ($60 million)."Introducing these latest measures - detaining tens of millions of pounds worth of Russian private jets — shows this government will leave no stone unturned in depriving Putin's cronies of their luxury toys", Schapps said.Abramovich has been pressured to sell Premier League club Chelsea after clams he had "ties" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
https://sputniknews.com/20220312/roman-abramovich-disqualified-as-chelsea-fc-director-premier-league-board-says-1093807190.html
ukraine
russia
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094222383_0:33:1587:1223_1920x0_80_0_0_2db7e3793ed139dfa41e72ce579aecc6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
roman abramovich, chelsea football club, uk, grant shapps, ukraine, russia, private jet, britain, great britain, vladimir putin

British Government Seizes Abramovich Associate’s Private Jets Over Ukraine Crisis

18:03 GMT 26.03.2022 (Updated: 18:08 GMT 26.03.2022)
© Reuters PhotographerFILE PHOTO: Eugene Shvidler addresses media in Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Eugene Shvidler addresses media in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
© Reuters Photographer
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Since Russia began its "de-Nazification" campaign in Ukraine, the British government has pursued a policy of sequestering assets of Russian businesspeople it accused of having "ties" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The British government has seized two business jets owned by a Russian billionaire and associate of former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted on Saturday morning that he had ordered the two jets belonging to Russian oil billionaire Eugene Shvidler, a dual Russian-US citizen, held "under investigation" for the previous three weeks
The British government has pursued a policy of sequestering assets of Russian businesspeople over Russia's "de-Nazification" operation in Ukraine.

"Now I am using my powers to DETAIN them indefinitely", Shapps wrote. "Putin’s friends who made millions out of his regime will not enjoy luxuries whilst innocent people die".

Shapps did not specify which powers allowed him to seize private property.
© Grant Shapps/TwitterTweet by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps boasting that he has seized two private jets belonging to Russian businessman Eugene Shivdler
Tweet by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps boasting that he has seized two private jets belonging to Russian businessman Eugene Shivdler - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2022
Tweet by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps boasting that he has seized two private jets belonging to Russian businessman Eugene Shivdler
© Grant Shapps/Twitter
In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship after his British visa has not been renewed. An Israeli Immigration and Absorption Ministry official says the Chelsea soccer club owner arrived in Israel Monday and was granted citizenship in accordance with an Israeli law granting that right to people of Jewish descent - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2022
Roman Abramovich Disqualified as Chelsea FC Director, Premier League Board Says
12 March, 12:19 GMT
In partnership with his compatriot Abramovich, Shvidler made his fortune from the sell-off of state enterprises following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 1995, their company Runicom S.A. took over oil giant Sibneft. They sold out to national energy company Gazprom in 2005.
Shvidler's wealth is estimated at £1.2 billion ($1.58 billion), while the two jets are reportedly worth around £45 million ($60 million).
"Introducing these latest measures - detaining tens of millions of pounds worth of Russian private jets — shows this government will leave no stone unturned in depriving Putin's cronies of their luxury toys", Schapps said.
Abramovich has been pressured to sell Premier League club Chelsea after clams he had "ties" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала