All 123 Passengers, 9 Crew Members of Boeing 737 Crashed in China Declared Dead - Xinhua

Flight MU5735 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou disappeared from radars in southern China on 21 March. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but Chinese... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International
14:20 GMT 26.03.2022 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 26.03.2022)
Flight MU5735 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou disappeared from radars in southern China on 21 March. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but Chinese authorities said that no explosive components were found among the remains of the plane.
All 123 passengers of the Boeing 737-800 Flight MU5735, which crashed on Monday, as well as the nine crew members, have been declared dead, China’s Xinhua News Agency has reported, citing "official sources".
China Central Television (CCTV), in turn, reported that 120 of those who were on board of the China Eastern Airlines flight had been identified via their DNA. CCTV also reported that one of the plan's black boxes had been found and that the signal of the emergency locator transmitter installed in the second black box had also been spotted.
Previously, the head of the aviation safety office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Zhu Tao, said that shallow surface excavation will be carried out at the main crash site as rescuers continue to look for survivors. Zhu Tao added that samples had been taken from the relatives of the passengers to identify their remains using DNA.