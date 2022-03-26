https://sputniknews.com/20220326/all-123-passengers-9-crew-members-of-boeing-737-crashed-in-china-declared-dead---xinhua-1094221723.html

All 123 Passengers, 9 Crew Members of Boeing 737 Crashed in China Declared Dead - Xinhua

All 123 Passengers, 9 Crew Members of Boeing 737 Crashed in China Declared Dead - Xinhua

Flight MU5735 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou disappeared from radars in southern China on 21 March. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but Chinese... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T14:20+0000

2022-03-26T14:20+0000

2022-03-26T14:46+0000

china

boeing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

All 123 passengers of the Boeing 737-800 Flight MU5735, which crashed on Monday, as well as the nine crew members, have been declared dead, China’s Xinhua News Agency has reported, citing "official sources".China Central Television (CCTV), in turn, reported that 120 of those who were on board of the China Eastern Airlines flight had been identified via their DNA. CCTV also reported that one of the plan's black boxes had been found and that the signal of the emergency locator transmitter installed in the second black box had also been spotted.Previously, the head of the aviation safety office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Zhu Tao, said that shallow surface excavation will be carried out at the main crash site as rescuers continue to look for survivors. Zhu Tao added that samples had been taken from the relatives of the passengers to identify their remains using DNA.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

china, boeing