West Has Declared a Hybrid, All-Out War on Russia, Lavrov Says

The West has declared a hybrid all-out war against Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said."Here, when we see this sanctions free-for-all, it is of course clear that all of these values that our Western colleagues had constantly preached to us about the freedom of expression, a market economy, the inviolability of private property and the presumption of innocence, all of these values are worthless," he said.Lavrov stressed that despite the best efforts of Western countries, there can be no talk of Russia's isolation on the world stage. "We are not going to isolate ourselves. We have many friends, allies and partners in the world, a huge number of associations in which Russia works with countries in every continent, and will continue to do so," he said.The diplomat said most countries outside the collective West don't want to "engage in a one-sided game," notwithstanding "enormous pressure" and "propaganda juggling the numbers of votes cast for provocative UN resolutions."Lavrov expressed confidence that most countries in the world will not join the West's sanctions games. "The vast majority of countries in the world are interested in developing equitable cooperation based on the key principles laid down in the UN Charter, first and foremost - the principle of the sovereign equality of states," he said.The Russian diplomat suggested that efforts by the West to "rudely trample" over these principles to try to "impose its superiority" are "doomed to failure," as even the history of Europe has shown.Ukraine CrisisCommenting on the current crisis in Ukraine and Western powers' reaction to the situation, Lavrov recalled US and European media's "hushing" up of the killings of civilians and the economic blockade of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics by Ukrainian forces over a period lasting nearly eight years.The current international situation has been "heated up to the limit," the foreign minister said. "In fact, we are witnessing the culmination of the policy of containment of Russia, which the West has pursued for a long time." The "apogee of this Russophobic line was Washington and Brussels' support for the regime in Kiev," he said."The desire by the West to maintain its dominance in international affairs, to subjugate everything and everyone and return to a unipolar world - these are, of course, illusions," Lavrov said.Efforts by the West to maintain its hegemony "by hook or by crook, but rather by crook," are the cause of "serious tension in international relations," according to Lavrov, and can only be counteracted "together with our partners and allies."

