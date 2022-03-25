International
Tens of Thousands of People Due at Mass Ceremony To See Uttar Pradesh Chief Sworn In
Tens of Thousands of People Due at Mass Ceremony To See Uttar Pradesh Chief Sworn In
On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Yogi Adityanath was unanimously chosen as leader of the BJP's legislature party in Lucknow, paving the way...
india
india
uttar pradesh
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
yogi adityanath
narendra modi
narendra modi
Tens of Thousands of People Due at Mass Ceremony To See Uttar Pradesh Chief Sworn In

10:55 GMT 25.03.2022
On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Yogi Adityanath was unanimously chosen as leader of the BJP's legislature party in Lucknow, paving the way for him to become the state chief once again.
BJP politician Yogi Adityanath will make history when he is sworn in as Uttar Pradesh's state chief on Friday in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
This is the first time in 37 years that an incumbent state chief and his party have been re-elected after completing a full five-year term.
The mass swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by at least 85,000 visitors, with chief guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, federal Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP state chiefs of other states.
Adityanath has also invited the head of the state's main opposition party and former state chief Akhilesh Yadav to the ceremony.
In addition to this, approximately 500 soothsayers are expected to attended the event.
A Lucknow-based journalist, Ramanuj, told Sputnik that the city has been decorated for the swearing-in ceremony with flowers, hoardings, tents and lights.
BJP workers have been dancing and distributing sweets outside Lucknow's BJP office and Adityanath's residence. They have also performed special Hindu rituals, including 'Jal Abhishek' (water offerings to the deities) at more than 27,000 temples.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Modi for his guidance and said: "There were several developmental projects successfully carried out in the state in the past five years with the support of Prime Minister Modi."
"For the first time, people realised that homes for the poor could be built... and that Uttar Pradesh can be riot free," Adityanath added.
Adityanath - usually seen wearing saffron robes since, as well as being a politician he is a monk - was a surprise choice when the BJP won the 2017 state polls in Uttar Pradesh.
A five-time parliamentarian, Adityanath has emerged as one of the most famous faces across the state. His ardent followers believe he could be the BJP's next prime ministerial candidate.
The BJP recently won the Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls by a considerable margin, bagging 255 seats in the 403-member legislature. In 2017, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 325 seats in the state polls.
The Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party, won 111 seats this time. In 2017 polls, it secured 47 seats in the state polls.
