Switzerland Will Not Ban Russian Media Sputnik & RT

Earlier this year, Switzerland joined an array of European countires, who decided to ban Russian media Sputnik and RT on their territory amid Moscow's military... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

Switzerland will not ban Russian media Sputnik and RT on its territory, according to a Friday's statement made by the country's government."The Federal Council has decided not to apply the EU measure of March 1 to suspend the broadcast of content of some Russian media, namely Sputnik and Russia Today," the council said in a statement.

