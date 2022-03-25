International
Switzerland Will Not Ban Russian Media Sputnik & RT
Switzerland will not ban Russian media Sputnik and RT on its territory, according to a Friday's statement made by the country's government."The Federal Council has decided not to apply the EU measure of March 1 to suspend the broadcast of content of some Russian media, namely Sputnik and Russia Today," the council said in a statement.
switzerland, sputnik, rt

14:41 GMT 25.03.2022 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 25.03.2022)
Earlier this year, Switzerland joined an array of European countires, who decided to ban Russian media Sputnik and RT on their territory amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, which was started on 24 February after appeals from the Donbass People's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, who has been under Ukrainian forces' shelling.
Switzerland will not ban Russian media Sputnik and RT on its territory, according to a Friday's statement made by the country's government.
"The Federal Council has decided not to apply the EU measure of March 1 to suspend the broadcast of content of some Russian media, namely Sputnik and Russia Today," the council said in a statement.
