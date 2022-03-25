International
https://sputniknews.com/20220325/scotus-justice-clarence-thomas-released-from-hospital-after-weeklong-silence-and-ethical-concerns-1094204191.html
SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Released From Hospital After Weeklong Silence and Ethical Concerns
SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Released From Hospital After Weeklong Silence and Ethical Concerns
The Supreme Court justice was admitted to the hospital the same week that the US Senate Judiciary Committee held confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-25T21:44+0000
2022-03-25T21:42+0000
us
news
clarence thomas
scotus
us supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082549906_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f136030ca65d7e397011e4e359d0837b.jpg
While facing ethics concerns following the revelation that his wife sent at least 29 texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows leading up to the Jan 6 insurrection, US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital, after a weeklong stay.Thomas, 73, was admitted on Friday, March 18, with flu-like symptoms. The Court announced his stay in a statement on Sunday, saying that he was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and was expected to be out “in a day or two.” Thomas stayed in the hospital for five additional days.During the intervening time between Thomas’ expected release and today, the court refused to provide more details, other than to confirm that Thomas did not have COVID-19.His discharge comes shortly after bombshell revelations that his wife, Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, sent at least 29 text messages to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, attempting to convince him to commit a crime by illegally overthrowing the 2020 election results.While Ginni Thomas in her texts never mentioned her husband directly, it has brought into question how unbiased a Supreme Court Justice can be in any case involving former President Donald Trump or the deadly January 6 insurrection.In January, the court declined Trump’s request to block the release of presidential documents related to the January 6 riots. Thomas was the court's lone dissenter.Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, remarked Friday that the justice must recuse himself from any cases involving the Jan 6 riots and any cases concerning the 2024 election, if Trump runs again.Justice Thomas was appointed by former US President George H. W. Bush in 1991. He is the second-oldest member of the court and will become the oldest after Justice Stephen G Breyer, 83, retires. Breyer plans to retire this summer after his replacement is confirmed. President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, to be his replacement. Her confirmation began earlier this week and is ongoing.
https://sputniknews.com/20220320/ketanji-brown-jackson-gop-senator-urges-scrutiny-into-bidens-scotus-pick-over-child-porn-rulings-1094033959.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082549906_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb855a08435f9e33be85d8a159e9fb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, news, clarence thomas, scotus, us supreme court

SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Released From Hospital After Weeklong Silence and Ethical Concerns

21:44 GMT 25.03.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskySupreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after she was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after she was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
The Supreme Court justice was admitted to the hospital the same week that the US Senate Judiciary Committee held confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who US President Joe Biden has nominated to replace Thomas upon retirement later this year.
While facing ethics concerns following the revelation that his wife sent at least 29 texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows leading up to the Jan 6 insurrection, US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital, after a weeklong stay.
Thomas, 73, was admitted on Friday, March 18, with flu-like symptoms. The Court announced his stay in a statement on Sunday, saying that he was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and was expected to be out “in a day or two.”
Thomas stayed in the hospital for five additional days.
During the intervening time between Thomas’ expected release and today, the court refused to provide more details, other than to confirm that Thomas did not have COVID-19.
His discharge comes shortly after bombshell revelations that his wife, Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, sent at least 29 text messages to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, attempting to convince him to commit a crime by illegally overthrowing the 2020 election results.
While Ginni Thomas in her texts never mentioned her husband directly, it has brought into question how unbiased a Supreme Court Justice can be in any case involving former President Donald Trump or the deadly January 6 insurrection.

In January, the court declined Trump’s request to block the release of presidential documents related to the January 6 riots. Thomas was the court's lone dissenter.
U.S. Supreme Court nominee and federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with U.S. Senator Jon Cornyn (R-TX), in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson: GOP Senator Urges Scrutiny Into Biden's SCOTUS Pick Over Child Porn Rulings
20 March, 18:50 GMT
Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, remarked Friday that the justice must recuse himself from any cases involving the Jan 6 riots and any cases concerning the 2024 election, if Trump runs again.
Justice Thomas was appointed by former US President George H. W. Bush in 1991. He is the second-oldest member of the court and will become the oldest after Justice Stephen G Breyer, 83, retires. Breyer plans to retire this summer after his replacement is confirmed. President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, to be his replacement. Her confirmation began earlier this week and is ongoing.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала