SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Faces Calls for Impeachment, Recusal Over Wife Ginni’s Text Messages

The blowback from Ginni Thomas’ text messages has spilled over to her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is now facing calls for impeachment, as well as demands that he recuse himself from any cases relating to the storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.Rachel O’ Leary Carmona, executive director of Women’s March, pointed out that the implications of Ginni Thomas’ text messages to Trump's White House chief of staff are too severe to ignore, particularly with respect to her husband and his position on the high court.Although the 29 messages do not directly relate to Justice Thomas or SCOTUS, the correspondence between his wife and Trump's close associate has called into question his judicial ethics.“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!” reads a text message to Meadows from Ginni Thomas, referencing Trump. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”On November 5, 2020, two days after the US presidential election, Ginni Thomas stated that the “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators” were being “arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”The 29 text messages exchanged between Ginni Thomas and Meadows were included in the 2,320 text messages turned over to the 9-member panel.While Thomas has more than once been a lone dissenter, lawmakers and judicial experts suggest that, in the case of turning over Trump's records, his wife may have influenced his decision due to her documented support of the twice-impeached president.Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) also called the vote into question.“Justice Thomas was the sole member of the Supreme Court who would have allowed records from Trump, Meadows, et al to be withheld from House Jan 6 Committee,” Kaine tweeted. “He did not explain his reasoning. We need answers.”Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) also expressed distrust in the SCOTUS justice’s ethics, arguing on Friday that Thomas, “at the bare minimum,” should recuse himself from cases related to the US Capitol riot probe.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Friday proclaimed that Thomas himself would be the one to ultimately decide whether to recuse himself from Jan. 6-related cases.“I think Justice Thomas could make his decisions like he's made them every other time. It's his decision based upon law,” McCarthy told reporters amid a sponsored House GOP junket in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The House minority leader went on to praise Thomas for “upholding the Constitution.”Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

