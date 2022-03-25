SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Faces Calls for Impeachment, Recusal Over Wife Ginni’s Text Messages
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyIn this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, and wife Virginia "Ginni" Thomas arrive for a State Dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Ginni Thomas is using her Facebook page to amplify unsubstantiated claims of corruption by Joe Biden. She is a longtime conservative activist who asked her more than 10,000 followers Oct. 26, 2020, to consider sharing a link focused on alleged corruption by Biden and his son, Hunter, as well as claims that social media companies are censoring reports about the Bidens.
Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, wife of SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas, has become another private citizen implicated in efforts to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election after at least 29 text messages showed that she urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to continue a “fight of good versus evil” against the “Biden crime family.”
The blowback from Ginni Thomas’ text messages has spilled over to her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is now facing calls for impeachment, as well as demands that he recuse himself from any cases relating to the storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.
Rachel O’ Leary Carmona, executive director of Women’s March, pointed out that the implications of Ginni Thomas’ text messages to Trump's White House chief of staff are too severe to ignore, particularly with respect to her husband and his position on the high court.
“From the day he was nominated to the Court, Thomas has always acted less like a reasonable jurist and more like his wife —that is to say a professional conservative activist. Now we have undeniable evidence of this fact. He is hopelessly compromised, conflicted, and corrupt, and he must be impeached IMMEDIATELY.,” Carmona said in a Friday statement.
Although the 29 messages do not directly relate to Justice Thomas or SCOTUS, the correspondence between his wife and Trump's close associate has called into question his judicial ethics.
“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!” reads a text message to Meadows from Ginni Thomas, referencing Trump. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”
On November 5, 2020, two days after the US presidential election, Ginni Thomas stated that the “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators” were being “arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”
© AP Photo / Susan WalshVirginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017.
“Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached,” tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), quoting a tweet highlighting Thomas as the single dissenting ‘no’ vote regarding whether the House Select Committee probing the insurrection should be granted a trove of documents associated with both Meadows and Trump.
The 29 text messages exchanged between Ginni Thomas and Meadows were included in the 2,320 text messages turned over to the 9-member panel.
While Thomas has more than once been a lone dissenter, lawmakers and judicial experts suggest that, in the case of turning over Trump's records, his wife may have influenced his decision due to her documented support of the twice-impeached president.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) also called the vote into question.
“Justice Thomas was the sole member of the Supreme Court who would have allowed records from Trump, Meadows, et al to be withheld from House Jan 6 Committee,” Kaine tweeted. “He did not explain his reasoning. We need answers.”
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) also expressed distrust in the SCOTUS justice’s ethics, arguing on Friday that Thomas, “at the bare minimum,” should recuse himself from cases related to the US Capitol riot probe.
“Judges are obligated to recuse themselves when their participation in a case would create even the appearance of a conflict of interest,” Wyden pointed out in a Friday statement. “A person with an ounce of commonsense could see that bar is met here.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Friday proclaimed that Thomas himself would be the one to ultimately decide whether to recuse himself from Jan. 6-related cases.
“I think Justice Thomas could make his decisions like he's made them every other time. It's his decision based upon law,” McCarthy told reporters amid a sponsored House GOP junket in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The House minority leader went on to praise Thomas for “upholding the Constitution.”
