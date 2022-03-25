https://sputniknews.com/20220325/sandra-bullock-and-channing-tatum-reveal-they-first-met-after-their-daughters-clashed-in-preschool-1094167040.html

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Reveal They First Met After Their Daughters Clashed in Preschool

Film stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum recently revealed that the first time they met each other was in the "principal's office" because their daughters...

During a Wednesday sit-down interview with host James Corden of ‘The Late Late Show’, Tatum explained, “We have two very, very strong-willed little girls, you know, that at that young age were very much buttin’ heads.” With Bullock saying she wondered if she needed to call Tatum or his now ex-wife Jenna Dewan to resolve the girls’ differences.Bullock’s daughter Laila, now 10, and Tatum’s daughter Everly, now 8, apparently resolved their differences after the principal challenged them to see who could be the nicest to the other.Bullock explains that the girls took the challenge set by the principal to heart as the two began performing sweet favors for each other, such as “bringing each other little Dixie cups of water.”Tatum admitted that he was excited to meet Bullock after only seeing her in passing at the Oscars, “Oh my God, oh my God, there’s Sandra Bullock!” recounted the 41 year-old.“And I saw him in ‘Magic Mike’,” responded Bullock, prompting the audience to holler and cheer. ‘Magic Mike’ of course, is the 2012 film about a young group of male strippers, which is loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as an 18 year-old stripper in Tampa, Florida.“You didn’t go, ‘Oh my God, oh my god’?” joked Tatum.“Oh I went, ‘Oh my God,’” answered Bullock, “but it was in a different way.”Earlier this month, Bullock told The New York Times that their daughters had become close in the Dominican Republic while she and Tatum over a three-month period filmed ‘The Lost City’, which also stars actor Daniel Radcliffe.‘The Lost City’ is an action-comedy coming out on Friday in which Bullock plays a romance novelist who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (played by Radcliffe), and Tatum is a cover model who takes it upon himself to rescue her.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

