Russia Demands Rubles for Gas Payment; Rand Paul Supports Return to Iran Deal

Russia Demands Rubles for Gas Payment; Rand Paul Supports Return to Iran Deal

Russia has notified the EU that all "unfriendly nations" will be required to pay for gas in rubles. 25.03.2022

Russia Demands Rubles for Gas Payment; Rand Paul Supports Return to Iran Deal Russia has notified the EU that all "unfriendly nations" will be required to pay for gas in rubles.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Russia's demand for rubles payment. Russia has notified the EU that all "unfriendly nations" will be required to pay for gas in rubles. EU leaders are scrambling to concoct a response to this major change in economic world order.Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss President Biden's visit to the EU. President Biden is visiting the EU in an apparent attempt to shore up support for his proxy war in Russia. Also, NATO leader Jen Stoltenberg has said that the organization will not be sending troops to Ukraine.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the North Korea missile test. In a move that is sure to outrage the neocons in Washington, North Korea test-fired a weapon that observers suspect may be an intercontinental ballistic missile.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss China and Russia. The leaders of Russia and China seem to be quite adept at defeating the US hybrid war. Also, the Pentagon seems to be pushing back against the State Department neocons' dangerous moves in Eastern Europe.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has given a frank and accurate description of the NATO proxy war in Ukraine. Also, Rand Paul has broken with his party in support of a return to the Iran nuclear deal.Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss the potential for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis. Professor Petro argues that the Ukraine crisis can not be settled without a broader settlement between Russia and the West.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th, " joins us to discuss Julian Assange marrying Stella Morris but the UK makes it a staged event and does not allow Craig Murray or photographers. Also, recent articles appear to signal Pentagon pushback against US involvement in a hot war with Russia.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emeritus at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, joins us to discuss the SCOTUS hearings. The SCOTUS hearings thus far involve a number of hot-button culture war social issues such as gender description.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

