Romanian President Says Energy Sanctions on Russia Currently Impossible

"We are well aware that there are states in the EU that depend relatively little on Russian gas or oil, but there are also states that are almost entirely dependent on Russian gas and oil. It is clear that at the moment it is unrealistic to impose sanctions in this area," Iohannis told a press conference.According to Iohannis, countries cannot impose sanctions that will hit them much harder than Russia.Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that even discussing Europe's refusal of Russian oil is negative for the market, as it immediately reacts. Without Russian oil and gas the global economy will collapse, and prices will be unpredictable, according to Novak.This week, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will be transferring payments for gas supplies to "unfriendly countries" into rubles, at the same time stressing that Russia would continue to supply gas in volumes and at prices fixed in earlier contracts, as the country values its reputation.A series of Western countries have introduced new sanctions against Russia amid its operation in Ukraine. A number of companies have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in Russia. As the Kremlin said earlier in the month, the Western sanctions are very serious and Russia was preparing for them in advance. It requires analysis and coordination of agencies to work out the response measures corresponding with Russia's interests.Earlier in the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of restraining and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The president also said that the US and the EU have defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves. Current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics, the Russian leader said.

