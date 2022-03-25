https://sputniknews.com/20220325/president-biden-addresses-nato-in-brussels-1094164493.html
President Biden Addresses NATO in Brussels
President Biden Addresses NATO in Brussels
date 2022-03-25
President Biden Addresses NATO in Brussels
President Biden Addresses NATO in Brussels
President Biden Addresses NATO in Brussels
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed current events including North Korea test-firing intercontinental ballistic missiles, and Trump sues Hillary Clinton and the DNC for trying to 'rig' the 2016 Election.
Craig Jardula - Co-Host of The Convo Couch | Bipartisan Support for the Military-Industrial Complex, Chemical Weapons in Ukraine, and Conspiracy Theories Becoming Reality
Jason Bassler - Cofounder of The Free Thought Project | Facebook Policy Change, Babylon Bee Suspended by Twitter for Accurate Satire, and Lawmakers in Bed with Big Tech
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Craig Jardula about the US sending more weapons to Saudi Arabia, New York Mayor Eric Adams, and the U.S. government afraid of independent journalists. Craig discussed the importance of independent media and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Craig talked about Biden's speech in Brussels and food shortages.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Jason Bassler about decentralizing from big tech, lawmakers in bed, and the effects of social media on children. Jason discussed his work on the Free Thought Project and more people leaving big tech platforms. Jason spoke on the rise of censorship and the corporate media pushing for World War III.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.