Polls Show Trust in Putin at Almost 80% in Russia
17:18 GMT 25.03.2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an annual end-of-year news conference at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, in Moscow, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased over the past week, with 78% of Russians trusting him and 79% approving of his performance, a poll published by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday.
Last week's poll showed that 75% of Russians trust Putin, while 74% viewed his work positively.

Answering whether the president performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 79% of respondents said that he performs well, 11% said he performs badly, and 11% were uncertain.

Moreover, 78% of respondents said they trust the president, with 13% saying they do not trust him, and 8% refraining from answering.

Similar figures were obtained by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), which revealed that Putin's approval rating is 77.9%, with a confidence rating of 80.6%.

The weekly FOM poll was conducted among Russians adults on Sunday using the interviews of 1,500 respondents from 104 urban and rural settlements of Russia, with a margin of error no greater than 3.6%. The VCIOM Sputnik initiative poll was performed from March 14 to 20 among 1,600 adult respondents.
