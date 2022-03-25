https://sputniknews.com/20220325/polls-show-trust-in-putin-at-almost-80-in-russia-1094199675.html

Polls Show Trust in Putin at Almost 80% in Russia

Last week's poll showed that 75% of Russians trust Putin, while 74% viewed his work positively.Answering whether the president performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 79% of respondents said that he performs well, 11% said he performs badly, and 11% were uncertain.Moreover, 78% of respondents said they trust the president, with 13% saying they do not trust him, and 8% refraining from answering.Similar figures were obtained by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), which revealed that Putin's approval rating is 77.9%, with a confidence rating of 80.6%.The weekly FOM poll was conducted among Russians adults on Sunday using the interviews of 1,500 respondents from 104 urban and rural settlements of Russia, with a margin of error no greater than 3.6%. The VCIOM Sputnik initiative poll was performed from March 14 to 20 among 1,600 adult respondents.

