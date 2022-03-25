https://sputniknews.com/20220325/poland-presidents-plane-makes-emergency-landing-in-warsaw-1094188769.html
Polish President's Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Warsaw
This comes as the Polish and US presidents are scheduled to meet in Rzeszow for a bilateral meeting later in the day.
The plane of Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Rzescow after a delay caused by an emergency landing it had to make in Warsaw.Earlier on Friday, Poland's presidential office said that the plane had to return to the Polish capital for an emergency landing. "There was an emergency landing of the plane with President Duda on board. The plane returned to Warsaw," the head of the Polish presidency's International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, said, quoted by the PAP news agency. Duda was on his way to Rzeszow where his meeting with US President Joe Biden will take place.The US president had already arrived there.Rzeszow is 100km from the border with Ukraine. The two presidents are scheduled to meet there with servicemen of the US 82 Airborne division recently deployed to Poland amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.US President Biden is at present on a two-day tour in Europe. First, he attended an extraordinary summit of NATO leaders and G7 and EU events in Brussels, and then travelled to Warsaw for a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.
poland
warsaw
13:34 GMT 25.03.2022 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 25.03.2022)
The plane of Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Rzescow after a delay caused by an emergency landing it had to make in Warsaw.
Earlier on Friday, Poland's presidential office said that the plane had to return to the Polish capital for an emergency landing.
"There was an emergency landing of the plane with President Duda on board. The plane returned to Warsaw," the head of the Polish presidency's International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, said, quoted by the PAP news agency.
Duda was on his way to Rzeszow where his meeting with US President Joe Biden will take place.The US president had already arrived there.
Rzeszow is 100km from the border with Ukraine. The two presidents are scheduled to meet there with servicemen of the US 82 Airborne division recently deployed to Poland amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine
.
US President Biden is at present on a two-day tour in Europe. First, he attended an extraordinary summit of NATO leaders and G7 and EU events in Brussels, and then travelled to Warsaw for a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.