Miss Hitler Contestant Jailed for Membership in Banned ‘Neo-Nazi' Group Up For Parole, May Walk Free
Former Miss Hitler beauty pageant entrant Alice Cutter, jailed for being a member of the banned British group National Action (NA) has been granted a parole hearing and could be released by early summer.According to the Parole Board, hundreds of pages of evidence and reports are scrutinised in the lead up to an oral hearing, with evidence garnered from witnesses, including “probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements.”“The prisoner and witnesses are then questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more,” it was added.‘Miss Buchenwald’Alice Cutter, 25, currently being held under closed conditions at HMP New Hall, near the village of Flockton, West Yorkshire, has served 19-months of a three-year sentence.It was handed down in June 2020, after the young woman and her ex-partner Mark Jones, both from Sowerby Bridge in Yorkshire, together with two other “neo-Nazi diehards", Garry Jack and Connor Scothern, were convicted of being members of the banned terrorist group, National Action (UK).Garry Jack, 24, from Heathland Avenue, Shard End, Birmingham was jailed for 4.5 years and Connor Scothern, aged 19 from Bagnall Avenue, Arnold, Nottingham, received an 18-month prison term, it was stated on West Midlands Police’s website.Alice Cutter had worked as a waitress, entering the Miss Hitler beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald, in a reference to the notorious Nazi WWII death camp. Mark Jones, 25, a former member of the British National Party and a rail engineer, was a "leader and strategist" at the banned group, the court was told.The court was shown messages in which Cutter, 23, joked about gassing synagogues, using a Jew's head as a football, and uttering "rot in hell, b*tch" after hearing of the 2016 murder of MP Jo Cox by purported neo-Nazi sympathiser Thomas Mair.
Alice Cutter, who allegedly joked about kicking a Jew’s head like a football, along with three other defendants, including her ex-partner Mark Jones, had been jailed for three years for being part of the British group National Action (NA), now designated as a terrorist one.
Former Miss Hitler
beauty pageant entrant Alice Cutter, jailed for being a member of the banned British group National Action (NA) has been granted a parole hearing and could be released by early summer.
“We can confirm the parole review of Alice Cutter has been referred to the Parole Board by the Secretary of State for Justice and is listed for a hearing in late March… A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims,” a spokesperson for the Parole Board was cited by the Daily Mail as saying.
According to the Parole Board, hundreds of pages of evidence and reports are scrutinised in the lead up to an oral hearing, with evidence garnered from witnesses, including “probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements.”
“The prisoner and witnesses are then questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more,” it was added.
‘Miss Buchenwald’
Alice Cutter
, 25, currently being held under closed conditions at HMP New Hall, near the village of Flockton, West Yorkshire, has served 19-months of a three-year sentence.
It was handed down in June 2020, after the young woman and her ex-partner Mark Jones, both from Sowerby Bridge in Yorkshire, together with two other “neo-Nazi diehards", Garry Jack and Connor Scothern, were convicted of being members of the banned terrorist group, National Action (UK).
Garry Jack, 24, from Heathland Avenue, Shard End, Birmingham was jailed for 4.5 years and Connor Scothern, aged 19 from Bagnall Avenue, Arnold, Nottingham, received an 18-month prison term, it was stated on West Midlands Police’s website.
Alice Cutter had worked as a waitress, entering the Miss Hitler beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald, in a reference to the notorious Nazi WWII death camp. Mark Jones
, 25, a former member of the British National Party and a rail engineer, was a "leader and strategist" at the banned group, the court was told.
The court was shown messages in which Cutter, 23, joked about gassing synagogues, using a Jew's head as a football, and uttering "rot in hell, b*tch" after hearing of the 2016 murder of MP Jo Cox by purported neo-Nazi sympathiser Thomas Mair.