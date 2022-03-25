LIVE UPDATES: Russia Destroys Major Fuel Depot Outside of Kiev, MoD Says

According to the Russian Defence Ministry's latest press briefing, Russian forces have advanced four more kilometres into Ukrainian territory and took control of the following settlements: Batmanka, Mikhailovka, Krasny Partizan, Stavki, and Troitskoye.
Ukraine's major fuel depot Kalinovka outside Kiev was destroyed by Russian 'Kalibr' missiles on Thursday evening, the ministry added.
Currently, the Russian army is carrying out an offensive against Ukraine's 25th air forces' battalion.
On Friday morning, Ukrainian forces fired five 122mm mortars at the Kirov district of Donetsk and ten 122mm mortars at the Donetsky settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic, a spokesperson for the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on Ceasefire said.
