LIVE UPDATES: Russia Destroys Major Fuel Depot Outside of Kiev, MoD Says

On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Today marks one month since Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine following calls for help from the country's breakaway republics of Donetsk... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International
08:07 GMT 25.03.2022 (Updated: 08:10 GMT 25.03.2022)
Being updated
Today marks one month since Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine following calls for help from the country's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk amid intensified shelling by Kiev's forces. The operation is also aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" Ukraine, Russian President Putin explained.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry's latest press briefing, Russian forces have advanced four more kilometres into Ukrainian territory and took control of the following settlements: Batmanka, Mikhailovka, Krasny Partizan, Stavki, and Troitskoye.
Ukraine's major fuel depot Kalinovka outside Kiev was destroyed by Russian 'Kalibr' missiles on Thursday evening, the ministry added.
Currently, the Russian army is carrying out an offensive against Ukraine's 25th air forces' battalion.
On Friday morning, Ukrainian forces fired five 122mm mortars at the Kirov district of Donetsk and ten 122mm mortars at the Donetsky settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic, a spokesperson for the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on Ceasefire said.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
08:17 GMT 25.03.2022
Japan to Ban Luxury Goods Exports to Russia Next Week
Japan will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia early next week, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"Early next week we will introduce the export ban measure of luxury goods," Hayashi said, adding that the bill on legislation in the field of cryptoassets in order to prevent Russia from avoiding sanctions, is in preparation for submission to the parliament.

Hayashi said that he considers it necessary to impose sanctions against Russia, like the other members of the G7.

Earlier on Friday, the Japanese Foreign Minister unveiled a new package of sanctions against 25 Russians and 81 organizations from Russia. Japan's sanctions list now includes 101 names and 130 organizations from Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Moscow, in response to Tokyo's unfriendly steps, is refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, is halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands, and is withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kurils.

Several Western countries have introduced new sanctions against Russia amid the situation in Ukraine. A number of companies have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in Russia. As the Kremlin said earlier in the month, the Western sanctions are very serious and Russia was preparing for them in advance. It requires analysis and coordination of agencies to work out the response measures corresponding with Russia's interests.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of restraining and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The president also said that the US and the EU have defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves. Current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics, Putin said.
08:13 GMT 25.03.2022
Russia Imposes Restrictions on Movement of Funds to Unfriendly Countries
08:09 GMT 25.03.2022
Russian Armed Forces Hit 51 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day, MoD Says
The Russian armed forces have destroyed 51 military facilities of Ukraine over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"Overnight, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 51 military facilities of Ukraine," Konashenkov told reporters.

The military facilities included two command posts, three multiple launch rocket systems, two Buk M-1 anti-aircraft missile systems and one S-300 illumination and guidance radar, two depots of missile and artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as 26 areas of accumulation of military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces.

A group of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters destroyed 24 units of military equipment, including seven tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles and three armored personnel carriers, overnight, the spokesman added.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian army destroyed 261 unmanned aerial vehicles, 204 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,587 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 163 multiple launch rocket systems, 636 field artillery guns and mortar, as well as 1,397 units of special military vehicles.

Additionally, the Russian armed forces destroyed a fuel base near Kiev — the largest among the remaining fuel bases of the Ukrainian forces — with Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles, Konashenkov noted.
07:23 GMT 25.03.2022
Russia's FSB Detains Khabarovsk Resident for Attempt to Sell Classified Data to Kiev
A resident of Khabarovsk was detained for treason, as he attempted to sell classified data to Kiev for sabotage against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Russian citizen living in the city of Khabarovsk for attempting to initiate the transfer of restricted access information to representatives of the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement.

Having access to classified information, the man anonymously contacted the Ukrainian special services via the internet, offering to transfer information that could be used to the detriment of Russia's security, including for committing sabotage actions, in exchange for money.
