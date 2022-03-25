International
https://sputniknews.com/20220325/italy-misses-world-cup-again-after-shocking-defeat-by-north-macedonia-in-qualifying-playoffs-1094166268.html
Italy Misses World Cup Again After Shocking Defeat by North Macedonia in Qualifying Playoffs
Italy Misses World Cup Again After Shocking Defeat by North Macedonia in Qualifying Playoffs
The Italian national team became the European champion for the second time in July 2021, and the Italians won four times at the world championships. In the... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-25T01:02+0000
2022-03-25T01:01+0000
sport
italy
football team
football
republic of north macedonia
fifa world cup 2022
world cup
world cup qualifier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094166484_0:0:1654:931_1920x0_80_0_0_216095cee408b19a707d3c359eb0a17e.jpg
The Italians lost to the North Macedonia national team 0:1 on Thursday in the semifinals of the play-off mini-tournament for the right to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, effectively missing the world championship for the second time in a row.The Azzurri were defeated thanks to a last-gasp goal by North Macedonia's Aleksandar Trajkovski. After a thoroughly dominant performance by Italy, Trajkovski scored with a shot from outside the box, which was North Macedonia's only serious chance after the Macedonians missed a number of chances and had several more saved by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. Much like five years ago, Italy's players slumped to the ground in astonishment and disappointment after the final whistle, with several of them crying, as the other team celebrated enthusiastically.After losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff in November 2017, Italy also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Missing two World Cups in a row is an all-time low for the four-time champion, particularly so soon after winning Euro 2020.The captain for the Italian team, Giorgio Chiellini, described the unexpected turnout as an event that will leave "a great hole" in the whole team.Team manager Roberto Mancini stated after the defeat that "the victory in the Euros was the most wonderful moment of my career. What happened this evening is my biggest disappointment."Football spectators, no less stunned by the outcome of the match, posted memes about the defeat of seemingly everyone's favorites.After Cristiano Ronaldo's team defeated Turkey 3-1, North Macedonia will face Portugal on Tuesday for a place in the tournament in Qatar. North Macedonia has qualified for only one major tournament, and it was Euro 2020.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
republic of north macedonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094166484_0:0:1540:1155_1920x0_80_0_0_2118d1d29cb5bed5233a3dca571520f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, italy, football team, football, republic of north macedonia, fifa world cup 2022, world cup, world cup qualifier

Italy Misses World Cup Again After Shocking Defeat by North Macedonia in Qualifying Playoffs

01:02 GMT 25.03.2022
© REUTERS / GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANEItaly's Domenico Berardi reacts
Italy's Domenico Berardi reacts - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2022
© REUTERS / GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
SubscribeGoogle news
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The Italian national team became the European champion for the second time in July 2021, and the Italians won four times at the world championships. In the qualifying tournament, the team of Roberto Mancini took second place in Group C.
The Italians lost to the North Macedonia national team 0:1 on Thursday in the semifinals of the play-off mini-tournament for the right to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, effectively missing the world championship for the second time in a row.
The Azzurri were defeated thanks to a last-gasp goal by North Macedonia's Aleksandar Trajkovski. After a thoroughly dominant performance by Italy, Trajkovski scored with a shot from outside the box, which was North Macedonia's only serious chance after the Macedonians missed a number of chances and had several more saved by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
Much like five years ago, Italy's players slumped to the ground in astonishment and disappointment after the final whistle, with several of them crying, as the other team celebrated enthusiastically.
After losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff in November 2017, Italy also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Missing two World Cups in a row is an all-time low for the four-time champion, particularly so soon after winning Euro 2020.
The captain for the Italian team, Giorgio Chiellini, described the unexpected turnout as an event that will leave "a great hole" in the whole team.

"I'm proud of my teammates, we are all destroyed and broken but we have to start again,'' Chiellini said, adding, "At the moment it's difficult to talk about it, it will remain a great hole. I hope that the coach will stay because he is essential for this team. Now we have to return to winning, go to the Euros and in four years time return to this blessed World Cup."

Team manager Roberto Mancini stated after the defeat that "the victory in the Euros was the most wonderful moment of my career. What happened this evening is my biggest disappointment."
"There's too much disappointment to talk about the future right now. I really feel for the players. On a human level, my affection for them has grown even more after this evening," he added.
Football spectators, no less stunned by the outcome of the match, posted memes about the defeat of seemingly everyone's favorites.
After Cristiano Ronaldo's team defeated Turkey 3-1, North Macedonia will face Portugal on Tuesday for a place in the tournament in Qatar. North Macedonia has qualified for only one major tournament, and it was Euro 2020.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала