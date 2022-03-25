International
https://sputniknews.com/20220325/it-was-humiliating-pop-star-britney-spears-considered-boob-job-after-dad-jamie-body-shamed-her-1094187960.html
'It Was Humiliating': Pop Star Britney Spears Considered 'Boob Job' After Dad Jamie Body-Shamed Her
'It Was Humiliating': Pop Star Britney Spears Considered 'Boob Job' After Dad Jamie Body-Shamed Her
Last year, American pop-star Britney Spears made headlines when she went to court so that the 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, could be... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-25T15:45+0000
2022-03-25T15:45+0000
society
britney spears
singer
singer
pop singer
conservatorship
boob job
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094191215_0:163:2192:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_1fbfe1f9ec3336bb8faee3a170b4a45e.jpg
Pop-star Britney Spears took to social media and revealed that she is considering having breast enhancement surgery after losing seven pounds. "I mean, with the right bra it's fine but I was curious what a doctor would say!!! I lost 7 pounds in the last six months and that's a lot for me!!!"Britney gave a hilarious twist to her condition and said that she's "officially part of the 'itty bitty t****y committee'," after her weight loss. "They shrunk!!! I don't know where my boobs went," she continued. The singer also recalled that she felt very humiliated and embarrassed during the years of her conservatorship as her father, James Spears, used to body shame her for being fat and heavy. She even went to a specialist to consult about getting a boob job but the experience turned out to be a disappointing as she had to wait a long time. Without naming the celebrity, Britney took a jibe at a fellow star for trying to pass herself off as being naturally beautiful."This celebrity has done movies and all and is shot so beautifully … what the hell is she trying to prove??? I know she's beautiful!!! I've seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she's naturally beautiful (sic)," she said. However, Spears later realised that she too actually did the same, though she wasn't as beautiful as the celebrity she was goading. Being brutally honest about herself, Britney shared that her cover photos turned out to be a big disappointment as all of them came out "extremely bad" except for one time. Sharing the secret to her success, Britney said: "It was never how beautiful I was. I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever … If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100 percent attractive!!! Happy people draw light and it's contagious and attractive!"
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094191215_1:0:2166:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_9c60db2530d28b606889df9ee39b9001.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, britney spears, singer, singer, pop singer, conservatorship, boob job

'It Was Humiliating': Pop Star Britney Spears Considered 'Boob Job' After Dad Jamie Body-Shamed Her

15:45 GMT 25.03.2022
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloFILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Last year, American pop-star Britney Spears made headlines when she went to court so that the 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, could be officially terminated. After hearing of her struggles, the court cancelled the arrangement in November.
Pop-star Britney Spears took to social media and revealed that she is considering having breast enhancement surgery after losing seven pounds.

"It's crazy living in Los Angeles ... I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small," the 40-year-old pop-star wrote.

"I mean, with the right bra it's fine but I was curious what a doctor would say!!! I lost 7 pounds in the last six months and that's a lot for me!!!"
Britney gave a hilarious twist to her condition and said that she's "officially part of the 'itty bitty t****y committee'," after her weight loss.
"They shrunk!!! I don't know where my boobs went," she continued.
The singer also recalled that she felt very humiliated and embarrassed during the years of her conservatorship as her father, James Spears, used to body shame her for being fat and heavy.

"My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn't fun … It was humiliating!" Britney added.

© Photo : Instagram/britneyspears/Screenshot of pop star Britney Spears' Instagram post
Screenshot of pop star Britney Spears' Instagram post - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2022
Screenshot of pop star Britney Spears' Instagram post
© Photo : Instagram/britneyspears/
She even went to a specialist to consult about getting a boob job but the experience turned out to be a disappointing as she had to wait a long time.
Without naming the celebrity, Britney took a jibe at a fellow star for trying to pass herself off as being naturally beautiful.
"This celebrity has done movies and all and is shot so beautifully … what the hell is she trying to prove??? I know she's beautiful!!! I've seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she's naturally beautiful (sic)," she said.
However, Spears later realised that she too actually did the same, though she wasn't as beautiful as the celebrity she was goading. Being brutally honest about herself, Britney shared that her cover photos turned out to be a big disappointment as all of them came out "extremely bad" except for one time.

"I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad!!! They could have at least cheated and used technology … but they used it to make it worse!!!" the singer shared, whose 13-year-long conservatorship ended in November last year.

Sharing the secret to her success, Britney said: "It was never how beautiful I was. I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever … If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100 percent attractive!!! Happy people draw light and it's contagious and attractive!"
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала