'It Was Humiliating': Pop Star Britney Spears Considered 'Boob Job' After Dad Jamie Body-Shamed Her

Pop-star Britney Spears took to social media and revealed that she is considering having breast enhancement surgery after losing seven pounds. "I mean, with the right bra it's fine but I was curious what a doctor would say!!! I lost 7 pounds in the last six months and that's a lot for me!!!"Britney gave a hilarious twist to her condition and said that she's "officially part of the 'itty bitty t****y committee'," after her weight loss. "They shrunk!!! I don't know where my boobs went," she continued. The singer also recalled that she felt very humiliated and embarrassed during the years of her conservatorship as her father, James Spears, used to body shame her for being fat and heavy. She even went to a specialist to consult about getting a boob job but the experience turned out to be a disappointing as she had to wait a long time. Without naming the celebrity, Britney took a jibe at a fellow star for trying to pass herself off as being naturally beautiful."This celebrity has done movies and all and is shot so beautifully … what the hell is she trying to prove??? I know she's beautiful!!! I've seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she's naturally beautiful (sic)," she said. However, Spears later realised that she too actually did the same, though she wasn't as beautiful as the celebrity she was goading. Being brutally honest about herself, Britney shared that her cover photos turned out to be a big disappointment as all of them came out "extremely bad" except for one time. Sharing the secret to her success, Britney said: "It was never how beautiful I was. I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever … If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100 percent attractive!!! Happy people draw light and it's contagious and attractive!"

