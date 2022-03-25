https://sputniknews.com/20220325/indonesians-support-russias-operation-in-ukraine-putins-leadership-ambassador-says-1094191906.html

Indonesians Support Russia's Operation in Ukraine, Putin's Leadership, Ambassador Says

Indonesians Support Russia's Operation in Ukraine, Putin's Leadership, Ambassador Says

BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Indonesians largely support the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and approve of the leadership of Russian President Vladimir... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-25T15:32+0000

2022-03-25T15:32+0000

2022-03-25T15:33+0000

indonesia

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093587956_0:217:2944:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_b124ae6a140f09fce7278bd3d4289681.jpg

Earlier this month, Indonesian company Evello, which specializes in social media monitoring and analysis, published a report showing that Indonesian netizens strongly support the Russian operation in Ukraine. The response can be attributed to the negative attitude of the general population in the country towards the US and NATO, experts believe."Indeed, Indonesian public actively support the special military operation led by Russia in Ukraine," Vorobyova said.The ambassador noted that several factors account for this.Another critical aspect is the personal authority of the Russian president, according to the ambassador."The president’s actions aimed at building a fair multipolar world are frequently compared in Indonesia to the politics of the first president of Indonesia Sukarno, who had an anti-west stance and did a lot to establish close relations with the USSR," the ambassador added.Moreover, for Indonesians, Russia serves as an example of a country on a path to reaching inter-ethnic and inter-faith harmony, Vorobyova stressed."We often see local news outlets extensively cover the development of Islam in Russia. In this context, the participation of the Russian Muslim military including those from the Chechen Republic is met with great approval," the official noted.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

indonesia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

indonesia, russia, ukraine