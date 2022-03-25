https://sputniknews.com/20220325/french-neo-nazi-who-fled-ukraine-indicted-in-paris-for-racial-insults-incitement-to-hatred-1094190798.html

French Neo-Nazi Who Fled Ukraine Indicted in Paris for ‘Racial Insults, Incitement to Hatred’

Mathieu B, a French neo-Nazi activist who returned from Ukraine, where he had been living for several years, was indicted on Sunday in Paris for racist "insults" and "provocations", according to news agency AFP, citing a judicial source.According to French newspaper Le Monde, Mathieu B had been the subject of a complaint filed in October 2021 by the Jewish Observatory of France (l'Observatoire Juif de France), an association with an online reporting platform exercising discreet surveillance to unearth signs of supremacist militant ideology.Accordingly, the man was monitored as part of an investigation by Paris' Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocide and War Crimes (l'Office central de lutte contre les crimes contre l'humanite, les genocides et les crimes de guerre (OCLCH)). The French inter-ministerial service gendarmes have a unit dedicated to online hate.According to the report on the internet, Mathieu B called himself "the great monarch" or "Saint-Claude 88", these last two numbers being a neo-Nazi reference. The number 88 represents the phrase “Heil Hitler” because H is the eighth letter in the alphabet.The man is believed to have been communicating over the internet with like-minded individuals, and challenging opponents of his “virulent anti-Semitism” and a plethora of far-fetched conspiracy theories he is believed to have embraced.Once the Russian operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine began, Mathieu B opted to flee his adopted country, together with his wife and children.OCLCH gendarmes were notified on 28 February, four days after the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine, that Mathieu B had crossed the Hungarian border in a car, with his family.Assisted by their colleagues from the Marseille surveillance group, the OCLCH officers arrested the 37-year old on 18 March on a public highway in the south of France.After a judicial investigation opened on 20 March, the man was “indicted on the same day for counts of racial insults and incitement to hatred and racist discrimination by electronic means”, then placed under judicial control, said the judicial source who was cited.Although this particular case is not linked to foreign mercenaries, it comes as Russia has repeatedly warned foreign countries against allowing their citizens to travel to Ukraine to take part in hostilities. Moscow stressed that anyone firing at Russian troops during the special operation will be considered a valid target.Russia's President Vladimir Putin authorised the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine after a request from the newly recognised Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR). Moscow had been left with no other choice after Kiev failed to implement the Minsk agreements and needed to protect the predominantly Russian-speaking Donbass population in the wake of continued attacks by Ukrainian forces. Western countries led by the US have condemned the operation, branding it an "invasion", expressing readiness to supply Ukraine with weapons, and targeting Moscow with a sanctions campaign.

