BlackVault Creator: Pentagon is Holding Back UFO Secrets
© AP Photo / Department of DefenseThe image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind.
© AP Photo / Department of Defense
In late June 2021, the Pentagon issued a report concluding that while there was no "single explanation" for over 140 unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings reported by military members since 2004, they possibly presented a threat to flight safety and national security.
John Greenewald, the creator of TheBlackVault.com - a private website that publishes classified government information, has speculated that the Pentagon is keeping secrets concerning UFOs hidden because "they don't want to tell the general public about it."
In an interview with Hill.TV on Thursday, Greenewald, who claims to have released over three million papers on his website, said that the military's report on 144 unexplained encounters purposefully omitted what they were.
"Look at all these redactions — although discouraging, that in itself tells a story," he told the outlet. "When you really look at some of the other areas, they don't want to tell you the capabilities of what these (unidentified aerial phenomena) are."
The much-anticipated Pentagon report stated that the vast majority of incidents were simply unexplained, probably disappointing some who had hoped for deeper insight into strange events. Military intelligence, according to Greenewald, failed to outline important data about the UAPs, including by redacting information on their visual forms.
"They won't tell you a single, visual observation on what shapes these are," he said. "It really solidifies the secrecy behind what these UAP really are. ... That begs the question why? Why is simply a shape of a vehicle a threat to national security if they tell the national public? What could that reveal?"
The website released part of the 2021 secret report this week. As Greenewald pointed out, the declassified version was obtained thanks to a Mandatory Declassification Review (MDR) case less than 24 hours after the public version of the same was disclosed.
"The case mandated that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), in conjunction with ALL agencies and military branches that contributed to the report, review their respective contributions, and in the end, release the unclassified/declassified/non-exempt portions," he wrote.
Report Sheds Light on UFO Shapes and Behaviors
The document also includes several instances of the most "common shapes" of UAPs. Notably, the presence of that part was not revealed in the report first presented to the public in 2021, although the descriptions of the shapes themselves were censored in the current release.
The newly-published document also expands on other aspects of the report, such as "And a Handful of UAP Appear to Demonstrate Advanced Technology" and "UAP Probably Lack a Single Explanation."
According to one declassified witnessing story, a pilot was "fighting to keep his aircraft in the airspace" due to severe winds when they saw a UAP whose "position was unaffected."
In late November 2021, the Pentagon announced the formation of a task force, the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, to gather and examine UFO claims and sightings, after many US politicians emphasized the importance of establishing a bureau to handle the popular subject.
