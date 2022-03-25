https://sputniknews.com/20220325/blackvault-creator-pentagon-is-holding-back-ufo-secrets-1094168176.html

BlackVault Creator: Pentagon is Holding Back UFO Secrets

BlackVault Creator: Pentagon is Holding Back UFO Secrets

In late June 2021, the Pentagon issued a report concluding that while there was no "single explanation" for over 140 unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-25T03:28+0000

2022-03-25T03:28+0000

2022-03-25T03:26+0000

viral

space

ufo

us

us pentagon

aliens

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094168328_0:133:2382:1473_1920x0_80_0_0_d6547730cad1f17ab6bea7113bd6928f.jpg

John Greenewald, the creator of TheBlackVault.com - a private website that publishes classified government information, has speculated that the Pentagon is keeping secrets concerning UFOs hidden because "they don't want to tell the general public about it." In an interview with Hill.TV on Thursday, Greenewald, who claims to have released over three million papers on his website, said that the military's report on 144 unexplained encounters purposefully omitted what they were.The much-anticipated Pentagon report stated that the vast majority of incidents were simply unexplained, probably disappointing some who had hoped for deeper insight into strange events. Military intelligence, according to Greenewald, failed to outline important data about the UAPs, including by redacting information on their visual forms.The website released part of the 2021 secret report this week. As Greenewald pointed out, the declassified version was obtained thanks to a Mandatory Declassification Review (MDR) case less than 24 hours after the public version of the same was disclosed.Report Sheds Light on UFO Shapes and BehaviorsThe document also includes several instances of the most "common shapes" of UAPs. Notably, the presence of that part was not revealed in the report first presented to the public in 2021, although the descriptions of the shapes themselves were censored in the current release. The newly-published document also expands on other aspects of the report, such as "And a Handful of UAP Appear to Demonstrate Advanced Technology" and "UAP Probably Lack a Single Explanation."According to one declassified witnessing story, a pilot was "fighting to keep his aircraft in the airspace" due to severe winds when they saw a UAP whose "position was unaffected."In late November 2021, the Pentagon announced the formation of a task force, the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, to gather and examine UFO claims and sightings, after many US politicians emphasized the importance of establishing a bureau to handle the popular subject.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220206/great-time-to-be-alive-uk-investigator-believes-2022-going-to-be-seismic-year-for-ufos-1092802869.html

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

viral, space, ufo, us, us pentagon, aliens